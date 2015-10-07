Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 14 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Dallas O-line, stadium will 'challenge' Patriots; 10/7 notes

Oct 07, 2015 at 08:51 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

It's often said, "Everything's bigger in Texas."

That adage certainly holds true for both the Dallas Cowboys offensive line and their gigantic stadium.

Though the Cowboys no longer have their workhorse running back, DeMarco Murray (now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles), Dallas' o-line is still the strength of what has become a depleted Cowboys offense. The 'Boys will also be without their starting QB, Tony Romo, and best wide receiver, Dez Bryant, who are both sitting out with injuries.

Patriots defenders, however, insist they aren't taking Dallas lightly.

"Same thing as always... We just got to play hard, play sound technique," defensive end Jabaal Sheard told reporters. "They're obviously a good offensive line, play well together. We just have to do our job, execute, stopping the run first."

"They have a good running game, really good o-line," echoed DE/co-captain Rob Ninkovich. "They're big, physical, run well. They play well together. Good offensive lines play well together, communicate well. I think they do that at a high level."

With Romo out, the Cowboys will rely on veteran backup Brandon Weeden to call signals. While Weeden might be a relative unknown to most Patriots players, Sheard has first-hand knowledge of him from their having been teammates for a time in Cleveland.

"Happy for him, he's got a job somewhere," Sheard continued. "Comes to work every day, practiced hard when he was in Cleveland. He has a good arm, makes smart reads."

If the Patriots are going to be star-struck (pun intended) in Big D, it may very well be with the venue itself. AT&T Stadium is, by all accounts, one of the most awe-inspiring places to play in all of sports, given its sheer size and flashy amenities. New England hasn't visited Dallas since 2007, when the Cowboys were still playing in antiquated Texas Stadium, and of this current group of Patriots, Sheard again has the advantage of having played their before.

"Obviously, it's a dome, so it's a little bit louder," he said of the retractable-roof facility. "You kind of have [fans] people a little bit closer to you, like in the dugouts, but it's a football atmosphere, something you want to play in."

For Patriots QB Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, getting familiar with the layout of AT&T before kickoff will be an important part of their pre-game preparations.

"It is a little different for me not playing in a place where I've played before," Brady acknowledged. "[In] a lot of environments I kind of know what I'm getting myself into. I know where the clocks are. So this will be, you know, it will take a little time, get out there a little earlier and kind of get a feel for things. But I'm excited. I've heard a lot of great things about this stadium, so it will be fun to play in it."

"From my standpoint," Belichick remarked, "it's just a familiarity of the 40-second clock, the scoreboard, the location of where things are on the field, like the communication system. So, just to kind of remind yourself of those things so when it comes up during a game, you save a few seconds or you're more comfortable looking at the right plays, going to the right plays, doing the right thing."

"This stadium for me is like a bucket list stadium," added Ninkovich. "Haven't played there yet. I hear good things about it. State-of-the-art stadium. Tough environment to play in, new stadium. Definitely a challenge for us. I look forward to playing there."

Gronk a Witten fan

In a conference call with Dallas media, Rob Gronkowski was asked about his counterpart on the Cowboys, Jason Witten, who's widely regarded as one of the NFL's best tight ends not named Gronk.

"Oh yeah, definitely. I've been watching him ever since I've been in high school, college," Gronkowski stated. "Definitely always watched him and always tried to take notes from his game and develop it into my game. He's a great tight end and one of the best to ever play, so the way he plays to see how he gets open in the field and try to take it to my game. I loved watching him growing up."

Despite their shared fame and NFL stardom, the two players have only met once before.

"Just real quick at an NFL event a while back," Gronkowski recalled, "but it was just quick."

Fans will be treated to an extended meeting between two of the game's best tight ends this Sunday afternoon in Dallas, but Gronkowski made it clear he's focusing on the bigger picture.

"All we're concentrated on is the Dallas Cowboys. That's all we're focused on – nothing else at the moment – because Dallas is a great team, going on the road at that stadium with those fans, we've got to be prepared and we've got to be focused."

Practice Report

For the second day this week, the Patriots had all 53 players on the active roster, and all 10 on the practice squad, suited up and practicing to prepare for Dallas.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

The New England Patriots travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts.
news

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Injuries are wreaking havoc with virtually every team as the NFL hits the final stretch.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Patriots fans have their sights set on the final four games of the 2021 season, locking up a playoff spot and securing the top AFC seed.
news

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Despite being idle, the Patriots strengthened their position in the AFC East by watching Buffalo lose in Tampa.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Survival of the fittest down the stretch

Patriots Mailbag: Ready for a push to the playoffs

Pats get some rest ... and some help

Pats coaches see well-balanced, fumble-forcing Colts team

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona talk Army-Navy game

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/13

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: RB Jonathan Taylor and CB Kenny Moore II

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down how Colts CB Kenny Moore II and RB Jonathan Taylor can impact the game on this episode of the Belestrator.

Dont'a Hightower 12/14: "Once it's time to go, it's time to go"

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021

Coffee with the Coach: How to prepare for Jonathan Taylor

Coach answers the question, Are workhorse running backs like the Colts' Jonathan Taylor an NFL anomaly?

Adrian Phillips 12/14: "The bye week took a long time to get here, but came right on time"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.

Trent Brown 12/14: "The Colts will be a really good test for us"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.

Do Your Job: Patriots Field Crew

Get an inside look at the Gillette Stadium field crew, including their role and responsibility for the Patriots and Revolution and how they manage the game and practice fields among a full schedule of events and New England weather, in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising