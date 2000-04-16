David Nugent - Draft Bio

]() **Positives:** Has size and size potential. Tough, smart and willing. Gives very good effort and will hustle in pursuit. Has been durable and steady. Can push the pocket and hold his own at the point of attack. A workout warrior who bench-presses 225 pounds 37 times, has a 32-inch vertical jump and does the short-shuttle drill in 4.5 seconds.

Negatives: Weight-room numbers don't translate to the football field. Is not nimble or agile, and the quarterback generally can sidestep him when he has a good rush. Is not much of a pass rusher, in part because of his lack of agility and in part because he lacks a finishing burst. More of a small-area player despite his hustle because the wheels seem to come off when he's in long pursuit.

Summary: A smart, effort player who is limited athletically. Might be worth trying on offense, even though he does not have very quick feet