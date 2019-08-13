Day 13 Blogservations: Pats slide their way to Tennessee

*To make room for Saubert, the Patriots waived Danny Etling, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Etling was trying to make a transition from quarterback to wide receiver this summer but evidently hadn't developed enough to earn more time.

*Elsewhere on the attendance list, N'Keal Harry (leg) and Matt LaCosse (ankle) remained out while Julian Edelman (thumb, NFI), Yodny Cajuste (quad, NFI), Demaryius Thomas (Achilles, PUP) and Cam Meredith (PUP, knee) are still unavailable. Patrick Chung and Lance Kendrick, who both wore red jerseys on Monday, were in regular attire for the walkthrough.

*Jonathan Jones spent some time early in practice returning kicks. Jones can absolutely fly and would seem to be a great candidate to fill a role that doesn't have an obvious candidate. Several young receivers such as Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski all have handled kickoffs at times, as has Brandon Bolden. I wouldn't mind seeing if Jones can add a dynamic element to the return game with his game-breaking speed. The only question would be his ball security, but the only way to learn that is by getting reps in the preseason.

*Members of the Cathedral High School football team were on hand to watch practice. A group of about 30 players made the trek from the South End and made their presence felt when the players made their way on the field.