Day 8 Blogservations: Meyers, Brooks making a push

Given the lack of depth at wide receiver, an opportunity exists for Meyers to step in and claim a spot not only on the roster but in the regular rotation as well.

Safety Terrence Brooks is another player who's stock appears to be rising. Brooks was signed early on in free agency in March and most of the analysis involved his heavy dose of special teams work last year with the Jets. But Brooks also has played plenty of defense in his five-year career that includes stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia and in addition to the Jets.

Brooks has received plenty of reps next to Devin McCourty at safety and on Thursday he lined up with Duron Harmon while McCourty was on the sideline. Patrick Chung is still wearing his red, non-contact jersey so that has opened the door for both Brooks and Obi Melifonwu to join the rotation, but Brooks talked about being quite comfortable on defense as well as special teams.

"I feel like some people just slap that label on me since I have been in the league," Brooks said of his special teams reputation. "To me, I feel like I am a great defensive player. I feel like I am a great special teams player, but I never feel like I have arrived. I want to make it in everything. Whenever I take the field, whatever position I am at, I want to be the best at that position. Whether they put me on defense or special teams, it doesn't matter to me. I just want to play football."

Brooks will be fighting some serious competition in a deep defensive backfield, but if he proves worthy of consideration for defensive snaps, it could give him a leg up on some of the competition when it comes time to pare down the roster.

For now, he seems to be enjoying his time in New England and is working hard to assimilate to his new surroudings.

"It's very detail-oriented. That is what every team should be," Brooks said. "I feel like we definitely hone in on a lot of good things all the way back to fundamentals. We start at ground zero and everybody has been working hard to be the best they can be."