Day 9 Blogservations: Competition rises against Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – After more than a week and eight practices in training camp, the Patriots were looking forward to the opportunity to get some work in against somebody else. They got that chance on Monday with the first of three days of joint practices against the Detroit Lions.

And even though the intensity and tempo of the two-plus hour workout wasn't as high as what we've seen during past sessions against another team, it was still and opportunity to up the level of competition and to further evaluate the Patriots roster.

"They're great. I think you really identified one of the great values of this is the number of quality reps that everybody can get between the game and practice," Bill Belichick said when asked how useful the reps are going against an opponent. "I think throughout our entire roster, we feel very good about the opportunity. We'll have to look at everybody against quality competition – getting experience to players that don't have experience, guys that do have experience, to do it in a controlled setting where we can get third down, red area, two-minute and so forth. We've done it against ourselves, but now we're seeing it against other players and against another team, a different scheme, and it's a little more competitive situation."

Belichick talked about the situational work the practices afford the teams and that was on full display, especially toward the end of things. Both offenses worked two-minute drills with clock and down-and-distance varying from play to play. Both attempted field goals at the end of the drives, both with the clock stopped and also having to rush the unit onto the field in the waning seconds.