Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Aug 03 - 03:00 PM | Tue Aug 08 - 09:55 AM

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Mac Jones 8/3: "We've got to keep working"

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots announce additional dates and times for Training Camp

Day 7 Blogservations: Offense turns it up a notch

Rookie Specialists Kicking Things off Daily at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Key Offensive Pieces at the Center of Offense's Continued Progress

Day 6 Blogservations: Defense dialing it up

Patriots Offense Building Red-Zone Chemistry During Valuable Side Sessions

Hunter Henry continues hot start at Patriots Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Which RB makes sense, looking for OL depth and other camp musings

Jahlani Tavai details first conversation after Patriots signed brother Justus

First week of Patriots Training Camp recap

Day 5 Blogservations: Young running backs get chance to shine

Trench Report: Seven Takeaways Along the Line of Scrimmage From the Patriots First Padded Practice

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots TE Mike Gesicki

These Patriots Rookies Are 'Popping' in Early Stages of Training Camp 

Dear Santa...

With Christmas a day away, I thought I'd write a quick letter to you on behalf of the Patriots with a wish list for the this year’s team that has exceeded expectations by remaining in the playoff hunt until the final week of the season. We’re in a positive, holiday mood so here we go Santa...

Dec 24, 2001 at 12:00 AM

Dear Santa,

With Christmas a day away, I thought I'd write a quick letter to you on behalf of the Patriots with a wish list for the this year's team that has exceeded expectations by remaining in the playoff hunt until the final week of the season. We're in a positive, holiday mood so here we go Santa:

For Troy Brown, please deliver tickets to Hawaii where he can play in the Pro Bowl with his wife and two kids in the crowd watching. He deserves the recognition Santa.

For Drew Bledsoe, bring him a diary so he can jot down his thoughts that he holds in when speaking to the media and also make sure he plays in the league at a high level for a long time whether it's in New England or elsewhere.

For Matt Light, bring him the quickness to go with his toughness so that those speed rushers don't keep him up at night.

For Damien Woody, a book on shotgun snapping so that he can progress into a Pro Bowl center.

For Joe Andruzzi, hugs from his brothers will do.

For Tom Brady, a 12-touchdown, 1 interception run through the playoffs.

For Antowain Smith, the game balls from every postseason touchdown he scores so he can mail them to Orchard Park, N.Y. for display.

For Anthony Pleasant, Richard Seymour, Brandon Mitchell, Bobby Hamilton, Willie McGinest, Roman Phifer, Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, Bryan Cox and Ted Johnson; a cruise ship for a week so the group of unheralded and unsung defensive players in the front seven can cruise the ocean blue together just as they have bonded together to form an improved front seven in 2001.

For Ty Law, a Pro Bowl playing in this system. He's quietly had a strong season covering the best receivers in the league.

For Otis Smith, a library of videos showing the league's best-ever cornerbacks. Smith loves to watch those guys to find an edge so why make him work to get the videos. Give him a library full.

For Lawyer Milloy, years of health while maintaining his wrecking ball style.

For McGinest and Johnson (they get two), injury free potion.

For Bill Belichick, the AFC East title.

That should do it Santa. We don't want to be greedy and ask for too much. This is the season of giving, not receiving. But for a football team to give this time of year would be detrimental to its members' job security. So Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. We hope you get this letter before you leave the North Pole.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Here is a note on every offensive player on the Patriots roster through the first two weeks of training camp. 
news

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

After two Pro Bowl seasons in New England, Matthew Judon reportedly will earn additional money in 2023.
news

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

The Patriots coaching staff discussed the offenses progress in the first full week of training camp. 
news

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

In a slight departure from the norm, the Patriots have been tackling more frequently during training camp.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

A Position-By-Position Recap of the First Nine Training Camp Practices for the Patriots Offense

Day 9 Blogservations: Report: Judon gets his reward

Five Takeaways From Media Availability With Bill O'Brien, Patriots Offensive Coaches 

Day 8 Blogservations: Pats put emphasis on tackling

Patriots QB Mac Jones Discusses Positives Strides for the Offense in Training Camp

Patriots release LB Terez Hall

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

David Andrews 8/4: "We're starting to come together"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Jalen Mills 8/4: "We had fun tonight"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Gillette Stadium Officials Unveil New North End Videoboard

Videoboard is the largest curved videoboard in the country, at 22,000 square feet.

Week 2 Training Camp Recap

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown break down the offensive output in Week 2 of Training Camp.

Adrian Klemm 8/4: "Working to get better every single day"

Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Cameron Achord 8/4: "Showing up, working hard"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Friday, August 4, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection. 

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising