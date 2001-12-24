Dear Santa,

With Christmas a day away, I thought I'd write a quick letter to you on behalf of the Patriots with a wish list for the this year's team that has exceeded expectations by remaining in the playoff hunt until the final week of the season. We're in a positive, holiday mood so here we go Santa:

For Troy Brown, please deliver tickets to Hawaii where he can play in the Pro Bowl with his wife and two kids in the crowd watching. He deserves the recognition Santa.

For Drew Bledsoe, bring him a diary so he can jot down his thoughts that he holds in when speaking to the media and also make sure he plays in the league at a high level for a long time whether it's in New England or elsewhere.

For Matt Light, bring him the quickness to go with his toughness so that those speed rushers don't keep him up at night.

For Damien Woody, a book on shotgun snapping so that he can progress into a Pro Bowl center.

For Joe Andruzzi, hugs from his brothers will do.

For Tom Brady, a 12-touchdown, 1 interception run through the playoffs.

For Antowain Smith, the game balls from every postseason touchdown he scores so he can mail them to Orchard Park, N.Y. for display.

For Anthony Pleasant, Richard Seymour, Brandon Mitchell, Bobby Hamilton, Willie McGinest, Roman Phifer, Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, Bryan Cox and Ted Johnson; a cruise ship for a week so the group of unheralded and unsung defensive players in the front seven can cruise the ocean blue together just as they have bonded together to form an improved front seven in 2001.

For Ty Law, a Pro Bowl playing in this system. He's quietly had a strong season covering the best receivers in the league.

For Otis Smith, a library of videos showing the league's best-ever cornerbacks. Smith loves to watch those guys to find an edge so why make him work to get the videos. Give him a library full.

For Lawyer Milloy, years of health while maintaining his wrecking ball style.

For McGinest and Johnson (they get two), injury free potion.

For Bill Belichick, the AFC East title.