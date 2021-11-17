Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

Perry, 24, was claimed by New England on Sept. 2 off waiver from Miami. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) of Miami out of Navy in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry played in nine games with two starts last season and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards. He was released by Miami on Aug. 31, 2021. Perry played quarterback during his college career at Navy.