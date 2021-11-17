Patriots activate DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster; Place LB Josh Uche on Injured Reserve; Release WR Malcolm Perry from Injured Reserve

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have activated DL Chase Winovich to the 53-man roster and placed LB Josh Uche on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots released WR Malcolm Perry from injured reserve.

2020__0003_NEP_Headshots_2020Season_Winovich

Chase Winovich

#50 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Winovich was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19. He has played in six games in 2021 and has registered three total tackles and four special teams tackles.

2021_headshots_recropped__0008_Uche_Josh_2021

Josh Uche

#55 LB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Uche has played in nine games in 2021 and has accumulated 10 total tackles, 3 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Perry, 24, was claimed by New England on Sept. 2 off waiver from Miami. The 5-foot-10, 190-pounder was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 11. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (246th overall) of Miami out of Navy in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perry played in nine games with two starts last season and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for five yards. He was released by Miami on Aug. 31, 2021. Perry played quarterback during his college career at Navy.

