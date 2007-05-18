Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 06 - 05:55 PM

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Belestrator: Breaking down the weapons on the Buffalo Bills

Super Surprise for the Haley Family

Mac Jones 12/1: "People who love football want to play in games like these"

Bill Belichick 12/1: Bills are "top to bottom a good football team"

Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/1

Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones 11/30: "He's a guy that wants to do everything the best he can"

Patriots Mailbag: Is Belichick the Coach of the Year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 12 vs Tennessee Titans

'He's always with him': Devin McCourty helps family keep their son's memory alive 

Ted Karras represents his friends at Village of Merici for My Cause My Cleats

Inside the Patriots Locker Room After Win Over Titans

Patriots keep moving up in AFC

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Titans 

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/29: "We're still hungry"

Jim Trotter makes case for Richard Seymour to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Dolphins' Culpepper taking 'small steps'

May 18, 2007 at 02:30 AM

DAVIE, Fla. (May 18, 2007) -- Daunte Culpepper practiced on a limited basis with the Miami Dolphins, the latest step in his recovery from two knee operations.

Culpepper said he's certain he'll be able to take part in the Dolphins' minicamp June 8-10.

"It's small steps right now," he said. "I feel good. No real pain, which is a good sign. I just want to ease my way into it."

Culpepper dropped back and threw short passes during drills with other quarterbacks. The one-day team workout was one in a series leading toward training camp in late July, and for Culpepper it was part of a long rehabilitation.

Coach Cam Cameron declined to assess Culpepper.

"Until a guy is 100 percent, it is not fair to evaluate him," Cameron said. "That's the approach. Keep it simple. When the guy is 100 percent, evaluate him and then go from there."

Culpepper hopes to receive medical clearance for the June minicamp from Dr. James Andrews. He performed reconstructive knee surgery on Culpepper in November 2005, then performed arthroscopic surgery last November to remove cartilage that hampered the quarterback's recovery.

Because of persistent trouble with his right knee, Culpepper played only four games last season, his first with the Dolphins.

"I feel a lot better right now than I did last year at this time," Culpepper said, "and last year at this time I was taking every rep and doing everything."

Even if Culpepper fully recovers, it's uncertain whether he'll be with the Dolphins. They took Brigham Young quarterback John Beck in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and they have tried to trade for Kansas City quarterback Trent Green.

"There's no reason for me to feel like I'm in limbo," Culpepper said. "I'm going to be prepared for whatever happens."

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Find out what Buffalo Bills coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.
news

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

Few NFL stadium experience compares to that of Buffalo, as the Patriots prepare to not only face the Bills but their fans and a dose of December weather.
news

Patriots visitan a los Bills: Las claves del partido

¿Qué debemos hacer para salir airosos de Buffalo?
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots at Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Notebook: Pats eye a wet, windy and wild night in Buffalo

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

'You're not alone': Jakob Johnson stands with victims of domestic violence for My Cause My Cleats

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 12/3: "Buffalo is always a challenging place to play"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Damien Harris

Tamara Brown sits down with running back Damien Harris to discuss the Patriots Monday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

AFC Playoff Picture

Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown talk about the AFC Playoff Picture before the Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.

Press Pass: Bills Mafia

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Nelson Agholor, Mac Jones and others address the media about the Bills Mafia.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 12 Patriots at Jets

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 12 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 2, 2001.

One-on-One with Nick Folk

Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Patriots kicker Nick Folk to discuss his improvements in kicking over the years, and his relationship with his teammates and coach Belichick.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising