Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu May 25 - 03:30 PM | Tue May 30 - 11:55 AM

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

Dolphins deal staggering Broncos fourth loss in five games

Brandon Marshall couldn't catch a pass or a break Sunday, his career-best 77-yard touchdown grab negated by a borderline push-off flag that fueled Miami's 26-17 win over the bedeviled Denver Broncos.

Nov 03, 2008 at 01:00 AM

DENVER -- Brandon Marshall couldn't catch a pass or a break Sunday, his career-best 77-yard touchdown grab negated by a borderline push-off flag that fueled Miami's 26-17 win over the bedeviled Denver Broncos.

About the only thing the Broncos superstar caught Sunday was flack from Joey Porter, the Miami motormouth who helped hold him to just two catches while the Dolphins improved to 4-4.

"He's one of those guys that if he don't get the ball in the first two series in the first quarter, he's out of it," Porter said. "He had 18 catches in a game before. So he's not used to going the whole first half with no balls. We got in his head and he pretty much was done."

On second thought ...

"I didn't get inside his head, we just were talkin'. He got in his own head. He was done," Porter said. "He's one of those soft receivers, where he has to have the ball all the time. If he don't get it, he's going to mope and cry. He did it to himself."

Marshall wasn't around to defend himself by the time Porter called him out, but he did have plenty to say about himself and he spiced up his comments with criticisms of the Broncos (4-4), who lost for the fourth time in five games.

"When the quarterback sees 1-high or cover-1 (coverage), he's got to be on the same page as me and get the ball to me," Marshall said. "But it's a team game, and oh, well."

Asked about Denver's inability to make Miami pay for stacking the line with eight men in the box -- the Dolphins held the Broncos to 14 yards on 12 carries -- Marshall took shots at both his offense and defense.

"I mean, when I look at it, it's common sense. If I was a receiver going against our defense and they're stacking the box and we're playing a 1-high defense and eight in the box, and the DBs are 10 yards off of me, I'm going to catch 10, 12 balls a game," Marshall fumed.

"I mean, I don't even know that (Miami) receiver's name who caught all those balls," he said. "It's simple. Tighten up the coverage and just play ball. It's simple. It's real simple. They don't need to be 10 yards off. Tighten it up. You see they don't do that against us. The reason why is because a receiver will kill them. I don't even know the name of that receiver. Don't know it."

That receiver's name is Greg Camarillo, and he caught 11 passes from Chad Pennington for 111 yards against Karl Paymah, who was making his first start in place of injured cornerback Champ Bailey.

Marshall caught his first pass with less than a minute left in the third quarter, then hauled in a 77-yard toss from Jay Cutler on the next play, only to turn around and see the yellow flag taunting him.

"There was definitely some contact, but this type of game, this type of environment, you've got to let us play," Marshall said. "It's a physical game.

"I mean, the refs did a great job today."

The score would have been tied at 16 with the pending point-after about to put Denver ahead for the first time. But side judge Allen Baynes ruled that Marshall pushed off cornerback Jason Allen just before hauling in the pass at midfield.

"Of course it was a good call," Allen said with a grin. "I felt like I had a pretty good jam on him, from the line. When I turned around and looked for the ball, had a little push off there."

Cutler was so infuriated by the call that he ripped the towel from his waist and tossed it in the direction of Baynes, who had his back turned to him, as the third quarter ended moments later.

Still smarting, Cutler threw his third interception on the first play of the fourth quarter, this one to safety Tyrone Culver, and the Dolphins capitalized on Dan Carpenter's fourth field goal, a 41-yarder that made it 19-10.

Rookie fullback Peyton Hillis, who caught seven passes for 116 yards, made it 19-17 with a 1-yard TD catch from Cutler, but the Dolphins sealed it on Ronnie Brown's 2-yard touchdown run in the waning minutes.

The Broncos lost leading tackler D.J. Williams to a torn MCL in his left knee, starting tailback Michael Pittman to a re-injured neck and safety Marlon McCree to a sprained ankle -- and they've got a short turnaround, too, with a game at Cleveland coming up Thursday night.

Cutler tossed interceptions on two of his first four passes, with Will Allen returning the second one 32 yards for a touchdown that made it 13-0.

Rookie Eddie Royal's 95-yard kickoff return set up his own 2-yard TD catch that made it 13-7.

Notes: The Dolphins scored 13 of their points off turnovers. In the last five games, the Broncos have allowed 60 points off turnovers while not scoring a single point off takeaways themselves. ... Hillis is the third running back in Broncos history to gain 100 yards in a game through the air and the first since Floyd Little in 1974.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Besucht uns an der Toggo Tour!

Die Patriots sind diesen Sommer Teil der Toggo Tour, die in zehn deutschen Städten Halt macht.

news

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

The Patriots have set their team jersey numbers for the spring.

news

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran free agent tight end Anthony Firkser. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.

news

Report: Patriots add a veteran tight end

With OTAs underway and minicamp just around the corner the Patriots continue to round out their roster.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

Report: Patriots add a veteran tight end

How 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery's calling off the field

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising