Dolphins' Frerotte rejoins practice

DAVIE, Fla. (Nov. 18, 2005) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Gus Frerotte rejoined practice on a limited basis, an indication he'll probably start at Cleveland despite a sprained right index finger.

"We feel like he probably could play in the game, based on what he did today," coach Nick Saban said.

Frerotte didn't participate fully in team drills, and backup Sage Rosenfels remains an option. Saban declined to say which quarterback will start, hoping to create some doubt for the Browns.

"If you had a gun, put it to my head and you say, 'I'm going to shoot you if you don't tell me,' I probably would tell you," Saban said. "But absent the gun, I just said what I am going to say, because if I tell you I tell everybody."

Frerotte hurt his finger in the first half of the team's loss to New England, received an injection at halftime and finished the game.

Rosenfels has one start in five years in the NFL, and has thrown one pass this season. But he's ready to go if needed after working with the first team in practice Nov. 16-17, Saban said.