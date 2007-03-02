Official website of the New England Patriots

Dolphins release starters Carter and James

Defensive end Kevin Carter and guard Jeno James were released by the Miami Dolphins at the start of the NFL's free-agency period.

Mar 02, 2007 at 02:00 AM

DAVIE, Fla. (March 2, 2007) -- Defensive end Kevin Carter and guard Jeno James were released by the Miami Dolphins at the start of the NFL's free-agency period.

Carter's release came after he couldn't reach an agreement on a restructured contract with Miami. He started every game the past two seasons and has yet to miss a game in his 13-year career.

James was slowed by knee trouble but started 11 games.

"This is always a difficult period," new Miami head coach Cam Cameron said. "One of the hardest aspects of this job is to release players who have helped the team's success in the past. Ideally we would like to keep them, but it's just not possible to do that."

