Dolphins release starters Carter and James

Carter's release came after he couldn't reach an agreement on a restructured contract with Miami. He started every game the past two seasons and has yet to miss a game in his 13-year career.

"This is always a difficult period," new Miami head coach Cam Cameron said. "One of the hardest aspects of this job is to release players who have helped the team's success in the past. Ideally we would like to keep them, but it's just not possible to do that."