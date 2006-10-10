Dolphins waive RB Suggs

DAVIE, Fla. (Oct. 10, 2006) -- Running back Lee Suggs was waived by the Miami Dolphins.
Suggs, claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Sept. 4, appeared in all five games with the Dolphins this season and rushed for 26 yards on six attempts.
He was signed shortly after backup running back Sammy Morris was suspended four games for violating the NFL's steroid policy. Morris returned to the Dolphins last week.
Suggs, a fourth-round pick of Cleveland in 2003, led the Browns with 744 yards rushing in 2004 before his tenure there was derailed by an array of neck, shoulder, toe, ankle and thumb injuries. He failed a physical after being traded to the New York Jets shortly before this season began, but was cleared by Miami's medical staff before joining the Dolphins.