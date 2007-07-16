Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Jan 17 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jan 19 - 11:55 AM

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Dolphins WR Chambers' DWI hearing delayed

Miami Dolphins receiver Chris Chambers had his drunken-driving case delayed until next month. Chambers did not attend a hearing in Mecklenburg County court, which came two days after his arrest for driving while impaired.

Jul 16, 2007 at 03:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (July 16, 2007) -- Miami Dolphins receiver Chris Chambers had his drunken-driving case delayed until next month.

Chambers did not attend a hearing in Mecklenburg County court, which came two days after his arrest for driving while impaired. He also was cited for reckless driving and speeding. The case was continued until Aug. 15, court spokesman Charles Keller said.

Chambers, Miami's top receiver, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on July 14 after being pulled over several miles south of downtown Charlotte. He was later released on $1,750 bond.

Chambers, who played in the Pro Bowl after the 2005 season, became the third Dolphin to face charges this offseason.

Defensive tackle Fred Evans was waived last month after being charged with multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer following an incident on South Beach.

Linebacker Joey Porter was charged with misdemeanor battery in March after being accused of punching Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Levi Jones after an incident in Las Vegas.

Chambers could face disciplinary action under the NFL's strengthened conduct policy.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

news

DeMarcus Covington to serve as a Senior Bowl defensive coordinator

The Patriots coaching staff will be busy early this offseason, with DeMarcus Covington named a defensive coordinator for the Senior Bowl.

news

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

The Patriots are beginning a search for a new offensive coordinator next week.

news

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

The Patriots made their intentions for change known last week but how those will manifest themselves remains to be seen.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

DeMarcus Covington to serve as a Senior Bowl defensive coordinator

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

Patriots Unfiltered Emergency Podcast on Jerod Mayo, Offensive Coordinator Search News

Tune-in for an emergency Unfiltered podcast as Fred Kirsch, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the news that the Patriots are working to extend Jerod Mayo's contract and will start interviewing for an offensive coordinator.

Sign up to be receive exclusive breaking news podcasts at: https://www.patriots.com/audio/alert

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Counting down the top 10 plays from the Patriots 2022 season as ranked by Patriots.com.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising