Draft Day 2 recap: Patriots trade, select four

"Playing for Coach Saban – he's a great coach, arguably one of the best, arguably the best in the country – and I've heard many things that he's compared to Coach Belichick and that our program is ran similar to how the Patriots' is run. I feel as though I'm greatly prepared for the next level thanks to Coach Saban and the people I had around me for four years, just getting me ready both on and off the field."

With the Saints' 78th overall pick, the Patriots went with o-line depth, taking NC State tackle Joe Thuney (pronounced TOON-ey). Many experts' immediate reaction was that Thuney could have some position versatility to play on the interior. The player told reporters Friday night that he sees himself more as a guard who can lay tackle "in a pinch" in the NFL.

"I don't have the typical length of an NFL tackle," Thuney admitted. "All I can do is just go in there and work my hardest and see what happens."

"The thing about Thuney," Caserio observed, "is his overall versatility. He started at guard, at left tackle last season. When we worked him out, we worked him at center. Whether he can play there remains to be seen, but the overall value he brings is his versatility. It's hard to find. [He's] very bright… probably as intelligent as anybody at that position."