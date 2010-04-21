Draft Prospect Notes: Quarterback

**THE REST:**</td>
<td>**Pos.**</td>
<td>**Rank**</td>
<td>**Player**</td>
<td>**School**</td>
<td>**Ht.**</td>
<td>**Wt.**</td>
<td>**40**</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Tim Tebow**</td>
<td>**Florida**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**236**</td>
<td>**4.76**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino]. We all know his story; biggest question mark is can he do it in the NFL; college tape doesn't give much hint of that.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Jarrett Brown**</td>
<td>**West Virginia**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**219**</td>
<td>**4.64**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Doesn't throw a pretty ball, but generally on target; can run and throw on the run.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Jevan Snead***</td>
<td>**Mississippi**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**215**</td>
<td>**4.74**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] . Side-arm throwing motion, very Bernie Kosar-like; seems about as mobile as Kosar, too; average skills.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Sean Canfield**</td>
<td>**Oregon State**</td>
<td>**6-4**</td>
<td>**221**</td>
<td>**4.96**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Accurate deep, more erratic on short throws; looks the part; a lefty Matt Cassel, perhaps?</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Mike Kafka**</td>
<td>**Northwestern**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**216**</td>
<td>**4.88**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Quick decision-maker; usually accurate on short throws; decent athlete.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Jonathan Crompton**</td>
<td>**Tennessee**</td>
<td>**6-4**</td>
<td>**228**</td>
<td>**4.79**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Good pump fakes, looks off safety; a little stiff in the pocket, but throws a nice, tight spiral.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**John Skelton**</td>
<td>**Fordham**</td>
<td>**6-5**</td>
<td>**244**</td>
<td>**4.88**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] No Comments .</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Tim Hiller**</td>
<td>**Western Michigan**</td>
<td>**6-4**</td>
<td>**234**</td>
<td>**4.98**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Classic pocket passer; throws well rolling out; goes through read progression well.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Levi Brown**</td>
<td>**Troy**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**220**</td>
<td>**4.78**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] No Comments .</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Zac Robinson**</td>
<td>**Oklahoma State**</td>
<td>**6-3**</td>
<td>**218**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Accurate, perfect spirals; solid athleticism; scans the field well.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td nowrap="nowrap">**Ryan Perilloux**</td>
<td nowrap="nowrap">**Jacksonville State**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**228**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] LSU-transfer; fairly mobile; average arm; game manager at best.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Max Hall**</td>
<td>**BYU**</td>
<td>**6-0**</td>
<td>**202**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] . Poor man's Ty Detmer; average skills; size could hinder his QB potential; perhaps not athletic enough to switch positions, ala Julian Edelman.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td nowrap="nowrap">**Armanti Edwards**</td>
<td nowrap="nowrap">**Appalachian State**</td>
<td>**5-11**</td>
<td>**185**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Left; has Wildcat written all over him; more a ground threat than a passing one;</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Matt Nichols**</td>
<td>**Eastern Washington**</td>
<td>**6-2**</td>
<td>**220**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Decent mobility, escapability from pocket pressure; slow wind-up, delivery; average overall.</td>
<td>**QB**</td>
<td>**Isiah "Juice" Williams**</td>
<td>**Illinois**</td>
<td>**6-1**</td>
<td>**235**</td>
<td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Throws pretty ball, but it takes forever to get there; telegraphs throws; OK athlete, Wildcat at best.</td>
