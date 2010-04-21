Official website of the New England Patriots

Draft Prospect Notes: Quarterback

The writers of Patriots Football Weekly have done their homework on all the prospects in this year's NFL Draft. Now, you can download the actual notes they took on all the top players, broken down by position for your convenience.

Apr 21, 2010 at 12:00 AM

Pos. Rank Player School Ht. Wt. 40
QB 1 Sam Bradford Oklahoma 6-4 223 4.79
Notes: Erik Scalavino] Quick release; mostly shotgun snaps; odd mechanics, pushes the ball rather than throwing; tends to lock on primary target; makes every throw, though.
**QB** **2** **[Jimmy Clausen Notre Dame 6-2 223 4.76
Notes: Erik Scalavino] Great delivery; executes fakes well; has a winner's intangibles in clutch situations; has room to grow but is a step ahead having run the Weis offense.
**QB** **3** **[Colt McCoy Texas 6-2 212 4.68
Notes: Erik Scalavino] Surveys the field well; can improvize on broken plays; solid overall.
**QB** **4** **[Tony Pike Cincinnati 6-6 212 4.89
Notes: Erik Scalavino] Gangly physique; decent throwing on the run, but mostly a pocket passer.
**QB** **5** **[Dan LeFevour Central Michigan 6-3 229 4.84
Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Athletic; can scramble if need be and does so comfortably; very accurate, but locks on too much. 

         Notes: [Erik Scalavino]. We all know his story; biggest question mark is can he do it in the NFL; college tape doesn't give much hint of that.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Doesn't throw a pretty ball, but generally on target; can run and throw on the run.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] . Side-arm throwing motion, very Bernie Kosar-like; seems about as mobile as Kosar, too; average skills.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Accurate deep, more erratic on short throws; looks the part; a lefty Matt Cassel, perhaps?
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Quick decision-maker; usually accurate on short throws; decent athlete.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Good pump fakes, looks off safety; a little stiff in the pocket, but throws a nice, tight spiral.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] No Comments .
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Classic pocket passer; throws well rolling out; goes through read progression well.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] No Comments .
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Accurate, perfect spirals; solid athleticism; scans the field well.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] LSU-transfer; fairly mobile; average arm; game manager at best.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] . Poor man's Ty Detmer; average skills; size could hinder his QB potential; perhaps not athletic enough to switch positions, ala Julian Edelman.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Left; has Wildcat written all over him; more a ground threat than a passing one;
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Decent mobility, escapability from pocket pressure; slow wind-up, delivery; average overall.
     </tr>
         Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Throws pretty ball, but it takes forever to get there; telegraphs throws; OK athlete, Wildcat at best.
     </tr>
