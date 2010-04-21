Draft Prospect Notes: Quarterback

**THE REST:**</td> </tr> <tr bgcolor="#cccccc"> <td>**Pos.**</td> <td>**Rank**</td> <td>**Player**</td> <td>**School**</td> <td>**Ht.**</td> <td>**Wt.**</td> <td>**40**</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Tim Tebow**</td> <td>**Florida**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**236**</td> <td>**4.76**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino]. We all know his story; biggest question mark is can he do it in the NFL; college tape doesn't give much hint of that.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Jarrett Brown**</td> <td>**West Virginia**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**219**</td> <td>**4.64**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Doesn't throw a pretty ball, but generally on target; can run and throw on the run.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Jevan Snead***</td> <td>**Mississippi**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**215**</td> <td>**4.74**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] . Side-arm throwing motion, very Bernie Kosar-like; seems about as mobile as Kosar, too; average skills.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Sean Canfield**</td> <td>**Oregon State**</td> <td>**6-4**</td> <td>**221**</td> <td>**4.96**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Accurate deep, more erratic on short throws; looks the part; a lefty Matt Cassel, perhaps?</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Mike Kafka**</td> <td>**Northwestern**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**216**</td> <td>**4.88**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Quick decision-maker; usually accurate on short throws; decent athlete.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Jonathan Crompton**</td> <td>**Tennessee**</td> <td>**6-4**</td> <td>**228**</td> <td>**4.79**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Good pump fakes, looks off safety; a little stiff in the pocket, but throws a nice, tight spiral.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**John Skelton**</td> <td>**Fordham**</td> <td>**6-5**</td> <td>**244**</td> <td>**4.88**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] No Comments .</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Tim Hiller**</td> <td>**Western Michigan**</td> <td>**6-4**</td> <td>**234**</td> <td>**4.98**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Classic pocket passer; throws well rolling out; goes through read progression well.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Levi Brown**</td> <td>**Troy**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**220**</td> <td>**4.78**</td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] No Comments .</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Zac Robinson**</td> <td>**Oklahoma State**</td> <td>**6-3**</td> <td>**218**</td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Accurate, perfect spirals; solid athleticism; scans the field well.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**Ryan Perilloux**</td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**Jacksonville State**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**228**</td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] LSU-transfer; fairly mobile; average arm; game manager at best.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Max Hall**</td> <td>**BYU**</td> <td>**6-0**</td> <td>**202**</td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] . Poor man's Ty Detmer; average skills; size could hinder his QB potential; perhaps not athletic enough to switch positions, ala Julian Edelman.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**Armanti Edwards**</td> <td nowrap="nowrap">**Appalachian State**</td> <td>**5-11**</td> <td>**185**</td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Left; has Wildcat written all over him; more a ground threat than a passing one;</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Matt Nichols**</td> <td>**Eastern Washington**</td> <td>**6-2**</td> <td>**220**</td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Decent mobility, escapability from pocket pressure; slow wind-up, delivery; average overall.</td> </tr> <tr> <td>**QB**</td> <td> </td> <td>**Isiah "Juice" Williams**</td> <td>**Illinois**</td> <td>**6-1**</td> <td>**235**</td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td colspan="7">Notes: [Erik Scalavino] Throws pretty ball, but it takes forever to get there; telegraphs throws; OK athlete, Wildcat at best.</td> </tr> </tbody>