Dwayne Allen Conference Call Transcript 3/10

Q: How do you think it will help your game to work with Tom Brady?

DA: Watching Tom [Brady] from afar has been unbelievable. I've always regarded him as one of, if not the best, quarterback in the National Football League. To have the opportunity to work with him and learn from him is an honor. Most guys dream about opportunities just to work with a 'G.O.A.T.', as the term as been thrown around now. I consider the same thing an honor and just look forward to hitting the field and working hard.

Q: You won over a lot of Patriots fans with your social media reaction following the 2014 AFC Championship game between Indianapolis and New England. Why did you feel strongly enough about that to share it on social media?

DA: That situation is in the past and I would much rather just move forward and talk about the present; talk about me joining the New England Patriots, if that's alright.

Q: Along those lines, did you ever think a Colt could get traded to the Patriots?

DA: Reggie Wayne was here for a cup of coffee, so I never thought that a Colt could get traded here [to New England], but I knew that it was possible for Colts to come here. I'm excited to be here, man. It's again been very refreshing meeting everyone in the building and just learning about the culture that makes this organization great.

Q: How do you sum up your time with the Colts?

DA: Oh wow - how do I sum up my time with the Colts? I really feel like my involvement with the Indianapolis organization goes further than what was on the field. It was an amazing time. I think we had some incredible moments, overcame some, just dire obstacles, and had a lot of success during the five years that I was there. I really wish those guys nothing but the best. I'm so thankful to the Irsay family for taking a chance on me. They had already drafted a tight end and decided to take another. I'm so thankful for them to do that. It's one of those places that I'll hold near and dear to my heart for the rest of my life.

Q: When Jack Doyle received his contact extension earlier in the week, did you think a trade might be possible?

DA: No, not at all. When I got word that Jack [Doyle] was re-signing, my initial response was, 'Congrats, Jack.' Jack Doyle is easily one of the greatest teammates I've ever been around and deserved everything, every penny that he earned. I believe that there was room for two tight ends, but Chris [Ballard] had other plans and I'm sure that it's within his plan to rebuild the Colts organization. Fortunately, unfortunately, depending on how you look at it or who you ask, I was able to be traded.

Q: How much are you looking forward to the versatility that the Patriots like to get out of the tight end position?