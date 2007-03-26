Official website of the New England Patriots

Eagles acquire LB Spikes from Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pro Bowl linebacker Takeo Spikes and quarterback Kelly Holcomb from the Buffalo Bills for defensive tackle Darwin Walker and a conditional draft pick in 2008.

Mar 26, 2007 at 04:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA (March 26, 2007) -- The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pro Bowl linebacker Takeo Spikes and quarterback Kelly Holcomb from the Buffalo Bills for defensive tackle Darwin Walker and a conditional draft pick in 2008.

"This is something that has been brewing," Bills general manager Marv Levy said. "Takeo is a good person, but we wanted to strengthen our defensive tackles. They've been looking for a linebacker and I think they wanted an experienced backup quarterback."

A nine-year NFL veteran, Spikes was slow recovering last year from a right Achilles' tendon torn in Week 3 of the 2005 season.

Spikes played his first five seasons with Cincinnati and had been seeking a contract extension with Buffalo. But he grew increasingly frustrated playing for a Bills team that's constantly shuffling its roster and coaching staff, and has gone seven seasons since last making the playoffs.

Spikes, a former first-round pick, is a big upgrade at linebacker for the Eagles, who have struggled at that spot the past few seasons.

Holcomb has made 21 starts over an 11-year career. He joins A.J. Feeley on the quarterback depth chart behind Donovan McNabb.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

