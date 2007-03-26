Eagles acquire LB Spikes from Bills

PHILADELPHIA (March 26, 2007) -- The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Pro Bowl linebacker Takeo Spikes and quarterback Kelly Holcomb from the Buffalo Bills for defensive tackle Darwin Walker and a conditional draft pick in 2008.

"This is something that has been brewing," Bills general manager Marv Levy said. "Takeo is a good person, but we wanted to strengthen our defensive tackles. They've been looking for a linebacker and I think they wanted an experienced backup quarterback."

A nine-year NFL veteran, Spikes was slow recovering last year from a right Achilles' tendon torn in Week 3 of the 2005 season.

Spikes played his first five seasons with Cincinnati and had been seeking a contract extension with Buffalo. But he grew increasingly frustrated playing for a Bills team that's constantly shuffling its roster and coaching staff, and has gone seven seasons since last making the playoffs.

Spikes, a former first-round pick, is a big upgrade at linebacker for the Eagles, who have struggled at that spot the past few seasons.