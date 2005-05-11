Eagles forfeit one week of offseason program

PHILADELPHIA (May 11, 2005) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will forfeit a portion of their offseason workout period after violating the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union.

NFL executive vice president Harold Henderson and NFLPA executive director Gene Upshaw determined the Eagles violated rules for the scheduling of on-field activities during the offseason. The Eagles will lose one week of their offseason program beginning May 16. Players are not permitted to be at the team's training facility during that period, but will be paid for the sessions.

The club cannot reschedule the canceled week and the players will resume offseason workouts on May 23.