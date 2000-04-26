Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 20 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 22 - 11:57 PM

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Wilfork, former coaches and teammates reflect on Patriots Hall of Fame induction

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Ty for the Win? Speedy WR Thornton could go long for Patriots

Patricia, Judge excited to be back coaching for Patriots

Patriots Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Ellis released by Dragons

New England tackle Ed Ellis was released by NFL Europe’s Barcelona Dragons. The Boston Globe reported that Ellis was let go because of some adjustment problems, including missing team meetings and getting into scuffles with teammates.

Apr 26, 2000 at 03:16 PM

New England tackle Ed Ellis was released by NFL Europe's Barcelona Dragons. The Boston Globe reported that Ellis was let go because of some adjustment problems, including missing team meetings and getting into scuffles with teammates. According to the story, Barcelona Head Coach Jack Bicknell said Ellis "struggled from the beginning. He just wasn't comfortable in this setting. It's a long way from home, a different country, and so when all was said and done, we decided it was best for him to go home."

Ellis started two games at tackle for the Dragons. In Monday's loss to Berlin, Barcelona ran three running plays behind Ellis for 26 yards.

The release from the Dragons does not help Ellis. He was allocated to the league in hopes of getting playing time after three mostly inactive seasons in New England. In three seasons with the Patriots, Ellis has just one start and has played in just nine games.

With the departures of starting tackles Bruce Armstrong and Zefross Moss, Ellis and several others are slated to compete for starting jobs. The candidates are free agent pickup Grant Williams, Max Lane, Derrick Fletcher, Kendell Mack and draft picks Adrian Klemm and Greg Robinson-Randall.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Patriots fourth-round pick Jack Jones is a competitive playmaker who has overcome a challenging road to the NFL.

news

Recorriendo el calendario

Damos una rápida mirada a cada partido de esta temporada

news

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots third-round pick Marcus Jones is versatile and explosive, and should find a way to immediately contribute in New England.

news

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise, Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft receives the Ron Burton Humanitarian Award

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was presented with the 2022 Ron Burton Humanitarian Award at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Patriots hit the practice field

Watch as Patriots hit the practice field as part of the offseason program.

Ty Montgomery 5/19: "I like being here, I love being a New England Patriot"

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery addresses the media on Thursday, May 19th, 2022.

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Patriots owner Robert Kraft accepted Sports Business Journal's Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Patriots players surprise the MLK School with new TouchView displays from the Ockers Company

Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Deatrich Wise and Andre Tippett visited the New England Patriots Foundation's Adopt-A-School to help deliver and assemble new interactive panels. The MLK School in Dorchester was surprised with new interactive education screens provided by the Ockers Company to enhance collaborative learning in the classroom and remotely.

Press Pass: Patriots Coaches on Progress of New Additions, Second Year Players

Patriots coaching staff including Mike Pellegrino, Troy Brown, Matt Patricia, and more reflect on new players on the roster and the progress of players entering their second year with the team.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising