Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Oct 08 - 10:40 AM

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

Report: Patriots make trade to bring back J.C. Jackson

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

After Further Review: Where do the Patriots and QB Mac Jones Go From Here Following Sunday's Loss to the Cowboys?

NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

Bill Belichick 10/4: "You always want all your players out there"

Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Patriots defenders who could see expanded roles vs. Saints

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Everett High School's Justin Flores Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Justin Flores, first year head coach of Everett High School's football program, has earned the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an exciting 35-34 victory over BC High last Friday night. 

Oct 03, 2023 at 06:44 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
COWwk5-IMG_0436

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Justin Flores, first year head coach of Everett High School's football program, has earned the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an exciting 35-34 victory over BC High last Friday night.

In a game characterized by nail-biting moments, BC High initially seized a 14-0 lead during the first half. However, Everett mounted a comeback, scoring 15 unanswered points and shifting the momentum in their favor. The second half of the game featured a total of 47 points and five lead changes. In the final minutes of the game, Everett executed a 65-yard drive. With three seconds remaining on the clock, Everett quarterback Carlos Rodrigues delivered a fade pass to Jaysaun Coggins in the corner of the end zone, resulting in a game-tying touchdown. The thrilling climax was sealed by kicker Adoni Santos, whose successful extra-point kick secured the 35-34 victory for Everett High School.

Andre Tippett, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker who currently serves as the Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, met with the Everett Crimson Tide on Tuesday. During the meeting, he presented the football program with a generous $1,000 donation on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This contribution was made in honor of Coach Flores outstanding work.

"Justin Flores' team proves that hard work, dedication, and teamwork can overcome any obstacle." Tippett said. "Their victory in the marquee game isn't just about the score on the board; it's a testament to the character and heart of each and every one of his players."

With a record of 3-1 already under his belt, Coach Flores is proving to be a remarkable addition to the Everett High School community, bringing with him a winning mentality and dedication that has earned him the recognition of the New England Patriots.

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating exceptional individuals like Coach Flores.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award. 

The Patriots Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

Related Content

news

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Following a 14-13 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury, the Needham Rocket's head coach Doug Kopsco has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Coming off an impressive 28-18 win over Duxbury Dragons last Thursday night, Hanover High School's Brian Kelliher has been named the first New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week winner for the 2023 season.
news

Wakefield Memorial High School's John Rafferty Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year

Following a perfect 13-0 season, capped off with the school's first football title since 1999, Wakefield Memorial High School's Coach John Rafferty has been named the 2022 New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year along with being nominated for the Don Shula Award. 
news

Hull High School's Michael O'Donnell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Hull High School won its annual Thanksgiving rivalry matchup against Cohasset, 24-10, for the first time since 2009. The Pirates kept their undefeated record (12-0) and won the South Shore League Tobin Division Championship. For his leadership of the team, Hull's Coach O'Donnell has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Grafton High School's Chris McMahon Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a 21-12 victory over Foxborough in the Division 4 semifinal game, Grafton High School (11-0) is headed to the Division 4 Super Bowl and Coach Chris McMahon has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Bishop Feehan High School's Bryan Pinabell Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

With a commanding, 48-6, victory over the previously unbeaten Reading High School in the Division 2 quarterfinals, Bishop Feehan High School football coach, Bryan Pinabell, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op's Derrick Beasley Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a dominating, 43-7, victory over Nashoba Valley Tech in the first round of playoffs, Cathedral/Matignon/Cristo Rey High School Co-Op football coach, Derrick Beasley, has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Milford High School's Dale Olson Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Hockomock league 43-24 win over Franklin to secure the top seed in the Division 2 playoffs, Milford's Dale Olson has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Brockton High School's Peter Columbo Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

In his final home game, Brockton's Peter Colombo led his team to a convincing 35-24 win over New Bedford and has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week. 
news

Catholic Memorial High School's John Dibiaso Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Following a crucial Catholic Conference, 28-17, win over St. John's Prep and renewing the rivalry, Catholic Memorial's John Dibiaso has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
news

Old Colony R.V.T. High School's Brandon Mendez Named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

After besting Greater New Bedford (GNB) Voc-Tech, 22-14, in the first ever match-up between the South Coast's two vocational high schools, Old Colony R.V.T.'s Brandon Mendez has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Film Review: Will the Patriots Revive J.C. Jackson's Career in Second Stint in New England? 

Patriots Acquire CB J.C. Jackson in a Trade with the L.A. Chargers 

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Cowboys Recap, Saints Preview, Myles Bryant 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Plus, they look ahead to the Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Saints

Watch as Tamara Brown, Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and dive into the key matchups to watch for.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Myles Bryant

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant joins Tamara Brown to discuss how the team turns the page when playing the Saints on Sunday. Myles also speaks to his versatility on defense, and being able to adapt as injuries pile up.

Belestrator: Previewing the Saints Playmakers Going into Week 5

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New Orleans Saints Offense and Defense, and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Press Pass: J.C. Jackson Returns to New England

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Deatrich Wise, and more address the media on October 4 and 5, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/5: "Putting our best foot forward"

Patriots ​defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, October 5, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising