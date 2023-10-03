Everett High School's Justin Flores Named the New England Patriots Coach of the Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Justin Flores, first year head coach of Everett High School's football program, has earned the New England Patriots Coach of the Week following an exciting 35-34 victory over BC High last Friday night.

In a game characterized by nail-biting moments, BC High initially seized a 14-0 lead during the first half. However, Everett mounted a comeback, scoring 15 unanswered points and shifting the momentum in their favor. The second half of the game featured a total of 47 points and five lead changes. In the final minutes of the game, Everett executed a 65-yard drive. With three seconds remaining on the clock, Everett quarterback Carlos Rodrigues delivered a fade pass to Jaysaun Coggins in the corner of the end zone, resulting in a game-tying touchdown. The thrilling climax was sealed by kicker Adoni Santos, whose successful extra-point kick secured the 35-34 victory for Everett High School.

Andre Tippett, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker who currently serves as the Executive Director of Community Affairs for the New England Patriots, met with the Everett Crimson Tide on Tuesday. During the meeting, he presented the football program with a generous $1,000 donation on behalf of the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. This contribution was made in honor of Coach Flores outstanding work.

"Justin Flores' team proves that hard work, dedication, and teamwork can overcome any obstacle." Tippett said. "Their victory in the marquee game isn't just about the score on the board; it's a testament to the character and heart of each and every one of his players."

With a record of 3-1 already under his belt, Coach Flores is proving to be a remarkable addition to the Everett High School community, bringing with him a winning mentality and dedication that has earned him the recognition of the New England Patriots.

The visit and donation presentation will be showcased on the Patriots' weekly television program, "Patriots All Access." You can catch the episode on Friday night at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV in Boston, and it will also be available for immediate viewing on Patriots.com. This recognition and support highlight the Patriots' commitment to community involvement and celebrating exceptional individuals like Coach Flores.

This is the 28th year in which the Patriots have joined the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. The 2023 season marks the 12th year that Tippett has taken the award on the road to visit the schools that benefit from the program. At the conclusion of the fall, one of the weekly winners will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution towards the school's football program.

For the 13th straight year, the Patriots will also be accepting nominations for High School Coach of the Week honors. Those who wish to nominate a high school football coach in New England who leads a team to an exceptional weekly performance or reaches a personal career milestone are encouraged to send submissions to nominatecoach@patriots.com. All nominations must be submitted following a team's Friday night or Saturday afternoon game to be considered for that week's Coach of the Week award.