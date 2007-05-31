Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 13 - 08:55 AM

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Extensive study links concussions to depression

May 31, 2007 at 04:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS (May 31, 2007) -- A study of more than 2,500 retired NFL players found that those who had at least three concussions during their careers had triple the risk of clinical depression as those who had no concussions.

Those who recalled one or two concussions were 1½ times more likely to be diagnosed with depression, said Kevin Guskiewicz, research director of the University of North Carolina's Center for the Study of Retired Athletes.

"The findings of this study are not simply relevant to 50-, 55-year-old, 60-year-old retired athletes," but to those currently playing, said Guskiewicz, lead author of the study published in "Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise," the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine.

Repeated concussions might be even more dangerous for children, said Dr. Gerry Gioia, director of the pediatric neuropsychology program and the Safe Concussion Outcome Recovery & Education program at Children's National Medical Center in Washington.

"Kids, generally speaking, do worse than adults with generalized injuries" like concussions, he said.

He also noted that many of the retired players were on the field before the NFL began a concussion management program in the mid-1990s and before studies sponsored by the NFL and U.S. college authorities prompted new helmet designs.

"It will be interesting to see in 40 years what happens to these current players who have better management," Gioia said.

Dr. Amparo Gutierrez, a child psychiatrist before becoming associate professor of clinical neurology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, said the study's biggest problem is that it relies on athletes' memory, unverified by doctors' records. But she said its chance of accuracy is improved by its response rate: 2,552 of the 3,683 retired players who were sent surveys completed and returned them.

The study did not say when this was done; Gutierrez said he has been collecting data since about 2001.

Guskiewicz said 595 players remembered at least three concussions -- an incident in which a blow to the head caused a change in mental status and at least one additional symptom such as headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, blurred vision, or concentration or memory problems.

He said 884 remembered one or two concussions, and 1,513 at least one. About half said at least one knocked them out or left them unable to remember what had happened.

The 269 who reported that a doctor had later diagnosed them with depression included about 20 percent of those who reported at least three concussions, nearly 10 percent of those who had one or two concussions, and almost 7 percent of those without concussions.

An earlier study at UNC found retired athletes' chronic pain also might contribute to depression. Guskiewicz said his study analyzed its potential effect and those of numerous other potential causes and factors, including arthritis, stroke, cancer, age and mild cognitive impairment -- a middle area between the changes of normal aging and more serious mental problems.

"We controlled for all these factors, and, after doing that, we still found this link between concussion history and a diagnosis of depression at some point in life," Guskiewicz said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that more than 300,000 athletes lose consciousness from concussions every year in the United States, and the total number of such concussions could be as high as 3.8 million.

Guskiewicz's study involved only those concussions suffered in the NFL. But players also reported concussions during high school and college.

"We have many retired players in our database who had three to four concussions in just their short five-, six-year career, who also two to three in college, who had one to two in high school," he said. "Add these together and it's a cumulative affect over a playing career."

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said: "We think it's interesting. But it does not prove anything. And we want to know more. And that's why we are spending close to $2 million on a study of concussions on our retired players."

Guskiewicz coaches youth football and has sons aged 7, 9 and 10 who all play. He said worries that young players will accept the notion that concussions don't matter.

"Kids look up to the NFL players," he said. "They see players who sustain concussions. And it's just concerning."

The league is considering a whistle-blower program to keep team officials from pushing players to play too soon after concussions, and commissioner Roger Goodell has ordered all 32 teams to send their doctors and trainers to a meeting about concussions next month. Gutierrez will be speaking to that meeting, Aiello said.

Concussions among NFL players have made news in recent months. A forensic pathologist who studied Andre Waters' brain after he killed himself in November said it had been damaged by concussions.

In addition, The Boston Globe and The New York Times reported in February that Ted Johnson, a New England Patriots linebacker for 10 years, shows early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

The 34-year-old Johnson said his mental problems began in 2002, when he had two concussions in four days: The first during a preseason game and the second after coach Bill Belichick pushed him to join full-contact practice.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

With the Patriots set for their bye week, there are several games that could potentially impact the playoff race.
news

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

With four games to go, the Patriots' playoff seeding hopes rest entirely in their own hands. Here are the questions that will determine where they end up in January.
news

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Gillette Stadium will be undergoing construction starting in 2022.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Bills with the extreme weather conditions. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Buffalo Bills and look ahead to the matchups that will wrap up the final few games of the season.

Patriots All Access: Bye Week

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick breaks down the final defensive series from Monday night's thriller, David Andrews discusses the closeness of this year's Patriots team, and find out what initiatives are important to the players as we share their thoughts as the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign kicks off. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Gillette Stadium Transition 2022-23

Recent photos of Gillette Stadium transition to future renderings set for completion in 2023.

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

The My Cause My Cleats NFL initiative allows players to represent organizations that are the most meaningful to them. See Patriots players Nick Folk, Devin McCourty, Hunter Henry, and Ted Karras talk about the organizations they chose to support.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to discuss his experiences playing football with the Patriots. Davon also speaks about his passion for clothing by inspiring confidence.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising