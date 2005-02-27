Falcons release three to clear cap space

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (Feb. 28, 2005) -- The Atlanta Falcons cleared about $5 million in salary cap room by releasing three veterans from their defense.

Defensive tackle Ed Jasper, who has said he might retire, 10-year veteran defensive tackle Travis Hall and safety Cory Hall were released.

"These are always hard decisions when they involve players who had a lot to do with our success last season, but for salary cap purposes, we needed to make these moves at this time," said Falcons general manager Rich McKay.

"Once the cap settles down, I would not rule out the possibility of one or all of these guys being back with us as part of the 2005 Falcons."

Travis Hall is fifth on the team's all-time records with 41.5 career sacks.

Jasper became a starter after signing with Atlanta as a free agent in 1999. He started the first 12 games of the 2004 season before missing four games with a hand injury.