Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Jan 16 - 01:05 AM | Mon Jan 17 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Jones finds Bourne on fourth down for first NFL playoff TD connection

Kendrick Bourne turns Mac Jones' sideline dime into 43-yard catch and run

Nick Folk's 44-yard FG gets Patriots on board before halftime

Mac Jones puts on scrambling clinic with 16-yard pickup

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

Josh McDaniels 1/11: "We are hard at work right now trying to put in the best plan we can"

Falcons release three to clear cap space

Feb 27, 2005 at 04:00 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (Feb. 28, 2005) -- The Atlanta Falcons cleared about $5 million in salary cap room by releasing three veterans from their defense.

Defensive tackle Ed Jasper, who has said he might retire, 10-year veteran defensive tackle Travis Hall and safety Cory Hall were released.

"These are always hard decisions when they involve players who had a lot to do with our success last season, but for salary cap purposes, we needed to make these moves at this time," said Falcons general manager Rich McKay.

"Once the cap settles down, I would not rule out the possibility of one or all of these guys being back with us as part of the 2005 Falcons."

Travis Hall is fifth on the team's all-time records with 41.5 career sacks.

Jasper became a starter after signing with Atlanta as a free agent in 1999. He started the first 12 games of the 2004 season before missing four games with a hand injury.

Cory Hall made 23 starts in two seasons with the team.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

A season-ending loss to the Bills shows the Patriots must renew their focus on the divisional opponents this offseason.
news

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Patriots players comment on their 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/16

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
news

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' season-ending playoff loss to the Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/16

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick on the offseason: "We will evaluate everything we do"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to season-ending loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the Wild Card playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills

Matthew Slater 1/15: "This team should be proud of the strides it made"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

How We Got Here: Patriots path to the playoffs

As the Patriots prepare for a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buffalo Bills, take a look back at how the team got to the playoffs, from offseason acquisitions to pregame speeches, highlight plays and postgame celebrations.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Left, Then Right: For second time, Brown proving key to Patriots O-line

Versatile Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is back, albeit in a different position, to help New England make another playoff run.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising