Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 13 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 15 - 11:57 PM

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Home Opener Sweepstakes

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Report: Patriots trading Jarrett Stidham to Raiders

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Bailey Zappe too good to pass up

Sam Roberts eyes NFL jump to his favorite team

Agholor puts experience, continuity to use for second season with Patriots

Patriots have a Strong candidate to continue pass catching tradition

Patriots Mailbag: More roster juggling to come?

Patriots Sign Eight Rookie Free Agents

Chasen His Dream: Hines hopes to make NFL home in New England

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

Terrance Mitchell excited to land with Pats

Favre breaks Marino's passing yardage record

Brett Favre became the NFL career leader in yards passing Sunday, overtaking Dan Marino for his latest achievement in a milestone season. The 38-year-old Favre, a three-time NFL MVP, pulled to within 1 yard of Marino with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings when he caught the Rams in a blitz.

Dec 16, 2007 at 09:00 AM

ST. LOUIS -- Brett Favre became the NFL career leader in yards passing Sunday, overtaking Dan Marino for his latest achievement in a milestone season.

The 38-year-old Favre, a three-time NFL MVP, pulled to within 1 yard of Marino with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Greg Jennings when he caught the Rams in a blitz. That put the Green Bay Packers ahead 27-14 in the third quarter.

Favre then passed the Dolphins' Hall of Famer on the first play of the Packers' next series with 23 seconds gone in the fourth quarter. The game was halted as Driver hugged Favre and other teammates patted him on the shoulder pads. Public address announcer Jim Holder acknowledged the record, prompting a huge ovation, and Favre shook hands with referee Ron Winter before flipping the souvenir ball to an attendant on the sideline.

Before the toss to Driver, Favre was reminded on the sideline that the next completion would mean the record, "which is good and bad."

"I expected this to happen, but I wanted to win the ballgame and be focused on that and not be distracted or have the team be distracted by something I did," Favre said. "Actually, when they stopped the game my first reaction was 'What happened?' A penalty or something like that."

Marino passed for 61,361 yards in 17 seasons. Favre, who now has 61,405 yards, also is in his 17th season while enjoying a year comparable to his peak production, although he made sure Marino got his just due.

"I've said this all along: I've never considered myself to be in the same league as Dan Marino," Favre said. "What a great passer, maybe the greatest passer ever.

"The way he did it is maybe the way you'd coach another guy to do it."

Favre also hit Donald Lee on a 4-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter for his 440th career TD pass. Earlier this season, Favre broke another mark that belonged to Marino with his 421st at Minnesota on Sept. 30.

He topped John Elway's career record for victories by a starting quarterback with his 149th at New York on Sept. 16.

Favre entered the game on pace to surpass his personal best of 4,413 yards in 1995 and challenge Lynn Dickey's franchise record of 4,458 yards set in 1983.

"My arm is in good shape," Favre said. "It's probably not as good as it was 12 years ago, eight years ago. But I still think I fling it pretty good."

Favre was flawless early, completing his first nine passes to eight receivers for 95 yards. The early run ended when Ron Bartell broke up a pass intended for Lee with 5:47 left in the first half.

Much of the capacity crowd at the Edward Jones Dome on Sunday clearly rooted for the visiting team. Cheeseheads were everywhere and perhaps half of the stadium was clad in Packers' green and yellow, helping the visitors feel right at home in a 33-14 victory.

"It's a joke," running back Steven Jackson said. "The whole first level is Green Bay Packers' fans. It's a joke. We were at Lambeau Field."

"You're a little surprised to see more people in your house for the opposing team than for your team but you know it doesn't make you real happy or real excited," linebacker Will Witherspoon said. "But you've just got to say, 'Hey, I'm in a game.' It just makes it a road game for us."

The only time the entire crowd cheered together came after Favre set the yardage record. When the game was stopped, the crowd stood and applauded Favre's latest record.

Favre's proximity to the record, needing 184 yards entering the game, and the Packers' storied history easily trumped the home-field advantage.

"Our fans are the best in the world," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. "It gives our players a great lift.

"To see the defensive line raising their arms in the air on a big third down, it speaks volumes about the kind of fans we have."

Favre needs four touchdown passes in the last two games to add to his own NFL record by throwing 30 or more in nine seasons. Sunday was Favre's 251st consecutive regular-season start, or 271st counting the playoffs -- both records for a quarterback.

Only former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jim Marshall has started more regular-season games (270) in a row.

Favre threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over the St. Louis Rams on Sunday. Jennings and Lee caught scoring passes and kicker Mason Crosby was 4-for-4 from 44, 50, 25 and 46 yards for Green Bay, which needed only to win for the first-round bye after the Seahawks lost 13-10 to the Panthers.

Green Bay (12-2) also gained a game on the Cowboys -- who lost 10-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles -- for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and is one victory off the franchise single-season record.

"I say every time this happens that I'm honored," Favre said. "I would much rather win. I'm tickled to death that I've had a chance to break these records and be a part of all these wonderful things."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

Instant reaction to the slate of regular season Patriots games on tap this coming autumn.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

news

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

The Patriots first home opponent of the 2022 NFL season has been revealed!

news

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti died on Thursday at the age of 89, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a player and person.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: 2022 Patriots schedule has familiar feel

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to face Ravens in '22 home opener

Cappelletti leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots Hall of Fame WR/K Gino Cappelletti Passes Away at 89

Jalen Mills anticipates high-level competition at cornerback

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots 2022 Schedule Release: Ernie Adams Reveals New England's Full Slate of Games

Ernie Adams reveals the Patriots' 2022 NFL schedule. The former Director of Football Research and pink stripes icon sits back and announces New England's opponents, dates & times for the upcoming season. Full schedule release show airs on NFL Network, 5/12 at 8:00 PM.

Gino Cappelletti Tribute

A look back at the legendary career of Patriots Hall of Famer, Gino Cappelletti.

Jalen Mills on this upcoming season 5/12: "Definitely feeling more comfortable"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

Nelson Agholor 5/10: "My goal is to make it a memorable season"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his video conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.2

Patriots Draft Throwback: James White

As we celebrate the 8-year anniversary of New England drafting James White, we look back at some of his top plays in a Patriots uniform, including his game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LI. The former Wisconsin Badger running back was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has gone on to be a Patriots team captain and 3-time Super Bowl champion.

Patriots All Access: Draft Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we wrap up the 2022 NFL Draft with an exclusive look inside the Patriots draft room as draft decisions were being finalized. Plus, an inside look at No. 1 selection Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

An 18-person nomination committee selects Logan Mankins, Mike Vrabel and Vince Wilfork as the 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame finalists. Patriots fans now have until May 16 to vote for the finalist most deserving of hall of fame enshrinement.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising