 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

Exclusive Interview with Producers Jeff Benedict and Matthew Hamachek | Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap

Patriots Unfiltered: Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels?, Recent Mock Drafts, Patriots Dynasty Doc Talk

Patriots Catch-22 3/21: College Pro Days, Offensive Line Draft Tiers, Free Agency Update

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Exclusive: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings & Austin Hooper Share Excitement for 2024

Photos: 2024 Patriots Cheerleaders Final Auditions

K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line with Brandon Thorn

Photos: Patriots 2024 Free Agent Signings

Film Review: Breaking Down QB Jacoby Brissett's Role With the Patriots

Patriots Sign Unrestricted Free Agent WR K.J. Osborn

Patriots Unfiltered: Deep Dive into Patriots FA Moves, Should New England Trade Down?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mayo, Wolf Look to Establish Culture

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Patriots trade down?

Antonio Gibson Speaks About Coach Mayo, Jacoby Brissett, and What He'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Backfield

Antonio Gibson 3/18: "I felt like a fresh start was needed"

Fitzgerald good to go for Cards after being cautious with knee

Larry Fitzgerald is back in practice and, even in a knee brace, will provide new starting quarterback Derek Anderson a welcome big-play target when the Arizona Cardinals open the season Sunday in St. Louis.

Sep 08, 2010 at 05:00 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Larry Fitzgerald is back in practice and, even in a knee brace, will provide new starting quarterback Derek Anderson a welcome big-play target when the Arizona Cardinals open the season Sunday in St. Louis.

Fitzgerald has started all 92 games, plus each of Arizona's eight playoff contests, since he came into the NFL, and he and his coach have every intention of keeping that streak intact.

"He was moving along just fine," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said after Wednesday's practice, Fitzgerald's second of the week. "He is progressing very well. I know he's ready to play because it's been tough for him to watch the last two weeks."

Fitzgerald sat out the final three preseason games after spraining his right knee on a nasty hit from Houston's Eugene Wilson in Arizona's Aug. 14 preseason opener. The injury occurred as Fitzgerald caught a pass over the middle from Matt Leinart. Fitzgerald stayed in for another series and reciprocated a big hit on Wilson, then left the game.

Fitzgerald said the coaching staff insisted on a cautious approach to his injury.

"I wanted to go earlier," he said, "but they kept holding me out, and I think that was good. Injured, you can be worst enemy sometimes."

Fitzgerald enters his seventh NFL season acknowledged as among the top receivers in the game. But he must now adjust to the absence of fellow standout receiver Anquan Boldin and, most significantly, quarterback Kurt Warner. Boldin was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, and Warner retired.

No matter, Fitzgerald said.

"I've got to continue to raise my level of play," he said. "No matter what's going on around me, I have to go out there and do my job and win and be somebody that my teammates can count on to make plays for them, week in and week out. That's what I pride myself on."

Fitzgerald was elected one of the offense's captains for the second year in a row.

"I'm honored to have that," he said. "I just want to make sure I'm carrying the flag positively every single week and doing the things a captain should do."

Fitzgerald seems comfortable in the leadership role in what he has said could be the midpoint of his career. Once shy of the press, he is exceedingly accommodating these days. Back from his annual overseas summer trip, this one to Asia, Fitzgerald gave 2-year-old son Devin rides on his Segway after training-camp workouts. The two also were fixtures courtside at Phoenix Suns games.

Maturation, he said, "is just something that happens" with time.

Fitzgerald emphatically denied rumors that he had urged the coaches to go with Anderson over Leinart, who was released by the team Saturday and has signed with the Houston Texans.

"I want to clear the air on that one," Fitzgerald said. "I had nothing to do with that. Somebody told me I was pulling for Derek. I've never taken a snap with Derek, so how can I vouch for a man that I haven't even played with? ... I think it's unfair to point (to) me as somebody that would do that. I just want to win. I believe in coach Whisenhunt and what he's done here over the years.

"Your job is not to talk in the media or have an opinion. It's your job to go out there and produce and do what you're asked to do."

Fitzgerald must make an adjustment from Warner, one of the best touch passers in NFL history, to the rocket arm of Anderson.

"We play receiver," Fitzgerald said. "If it comes hard, we've got to catch it. If it comes soft, we've got to catch it. If it's high, we've got to catch it. If it's low, we've got to catch it. It's part of our job description. As long the ball's coming my way, you're never going to hear me complain."

The ball has come Fitzgerald's way more than often, with spectacular results, since he was drafted No. 3 overall as a 19-year-old out of the University of Pittsburgh.

In Week 15 of last season, Fitzgerald became the youngest player in NFL history -- at 26 years, 111 days -- to reach 7,000 receiving yards. Since 2005, he has more receptions (465) and receiving yards (6,287) than anyone else in the league. In the playoffs two years ago, he shattered most receiving records.

Last year, despite new defensive schemes designed to take away his downfield plays, Fitzgerald topped 1,000 receiving yards for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in his six NFL seasons. His 13 touchdown catches were a career best and tied for the most in the league.

It's not enough for a player who seems driven to be acknowledged as one of the best.

"Every day I step out on the practice field, I want to make sure I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm doing the best and I'm following the lead of the best," Fitzgerald said. "Guys like Jerry Rice and Marvin Harrison and Cris Carter, Michael Irvin, Tim Brown. They set the blueprint on what it was to be a great receiver. All I have to do is try to follow it the best way I can."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and his new wife Andressa were married on a private island in Florida last weekend. A handful of current and former teammates were present.
news

Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Reunited with his former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, the Patriots newest tight end is excited to put his experience to use in New England.
news

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

The Patriots announced today that they have re-signed WR Kendrick Bourne and signed S Jaylinn Hawkins as an unrestricted free agent from the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

Patriots Re-sign WR Kendrick Bourne; Sign Unrestricted Free Agent S Jaylinn Hawkins

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

K.J. Osborn Ready for Opportunity with Patriots

Film Review: Breaking Down QB Jacoby Brissett's Role With the Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Austin Hooper 3/21: "Excited about the next opportunity"

Patriots tight end Austin Hooper addresses the media on March 21, 2024.

Exclusive Interview with Producers Jeff Benedict and Matthew Hamachek | Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap

This bonus episode of the Patriots Dynasty Doc Recap features exclusive interviews with executive producer/author Jeff Benedict and executive producer/director Matthew Hamachek of The Dynasty. Patriots.com's Matt Smith, Paul Perillo and Fred Kirsch discuss fan reactions and their personal reactions to the show plus a behind the scenes perspective about the production of the documentary. The 10-part documentary event, 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' is streaming now, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Exclusive: Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings & Austin Hooper Share Excitement for 2024

Patriots free agent signees Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Austin Hooper share their excitement for the 2024 season in New England. They speak on their relationships with new Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo and what they're looking forward to the most in the upcoming season.

KJ Osborn 3/20: "Always want the best out of myself"

Patriots wide receiver KJ Osborn addresses the media on March 20, 2024.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Offensive Line with Brandon Thorn

Join Mike Dussault, Evan Lazar, Paul Perillo, Matisse Baumann and Chris Cassidy they highlight offensive line prospects that could potentially land in New England in the 2024 NFL Draft. Patriots.com writers breakdown Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, Kingsley Suamataia and more prospects college careers plus Evan Lazar goes 1-on-1 with Bleacher Report's Brandon Thorn for an in-depth analysis of the Patriots offensive line.

Do Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" debates do the New England Patriots need to draft a QB with No. 3 pick in '24 draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Matthew Slater Announces Retirement

Patriots captain Matthew Slater has announced his retirement after 16 NFL seasons.

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising