Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Notebook: Harris maximizing his opportunities

Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Belestrator: Preparing for the wide receivers on the Jets

Bill Belichick 10/20: "Every time you play a team in this league it's a whole new game"

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

Coffee with the Coach: Richard Seymour's impact in New England

Sights and Sounds: Week 6 vs Dallas Cowboys

Josh McDaniels 10/19: "We are continuing to grow and evolve offensively and as a team"

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Oct 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM
The Patriots Hall of Fame
Before being inducted as the 30th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 23, Richard Seymour stopped by The Hall for a Speaker Series event. Seymour spent his first night back in Foxboro mingling with Patriots Nation and answering questions from fans in the audience. From his post-football poker career to his own starstruck moment, here are five things we learned from the Hall's soon-to-be inductee.

Know When to Hold 'em

After Seymour's retirement from football in 2013, his competitive fire still raged. To fill that competitive void, Seymour took on an old passion that he discovered during his time in New England. Playing cards was a common postgame activity for Seymour and his former teammates; often playing on flights home, or during the downtime of the season. It was all fun and games until the same player continued to run the table. "After a while I don't think they wanted me playing anymore," Seymour said. After dominating the card table in the Patriots locker room, Seymour continued to ascend to poker's highest level. In 2019, Seymour put together an impressive five-day run in the World Series of Poker tournament.

Breakfast of Champions

Richard Seymour spent most of his career intimidating and dominating offensive lineman. When asked who his toughest opponent was, he was quick to answer. That honor would go to Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jonathan Ogden. Seymour reminisced of a Monday night matchup in Baltimore, a game where he lined up against the 6'9" 350-pound Ogden. It was a cold rainy night as Seymour trotted onto the field for the first series. As he looked across the line of scrimmage, he saw Ogden leading the Ravens - breathing steam "like a dragon." Looking back at that Monday night matchup, Seymour was happy he did one thing. "I'm glad I ate my Wheaties," he said.

Starstruck Sey

Following the Patriots' first Super Bowl championship in 2001, Richard Seymour and teammate Willie McGinest found themselves celebrating at the NBA All-Star game alongside some of the game's greats in Philadelphia. While the Super Bowl champion duo enjoyed the All-Star party, Seymour turned his head and found himself standing next to the "GOAT," Michael Jordan. A starstruck Seymour was surprised to meet one of the biggest names in sports. "That was the moment I was like, 'Yeah, I think I'm going to buy you a drink,'" he said.

SeymourFumbleRecPDC

Super Celebration

Richard Seymour's time in New England featured four trips to the Super Bowl, winning three of them, including his rookie year in 2001. When asked which of those championships were his favorite, Seymour didn't have a definitive answer. While noting the first championship, Super Bowl XXXVI, as a special one, Seymour also mentioned Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers as one of the more memorable games. He recounted that game as being one of the most physical games he had ever played in. He remembered being so sore from the game that he didn't want to go to the players' party afterwards. Instead, Seymour went back to the team hotel and said he "ordered some room service, a glass of wine, and relaxed."

Jacket No. 2

For the past three years, Richard Seymour has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While this weekend, he'll receive a red jacket to celebrate his dominance in New England, it's difficult for Seymour not to look at what's next. While hopeful for another Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination this February, Seymour remains grateful to be a part of that conversation. "It's a huge honor to even be considered among the greats," he said. While being involved in numerous Hall of Fame conversations, Seymour believes his impact is something that elevates him to Hall of Fame worthiness. "There's a difference between stats and impact," he said. Statistics have been a common narrative in the Canton conversation, as some think Seymour's numbers aren't as impressive as other players. But to that, he feels his impact on the game and how opponents game-planned specifically for him over the course of his career is enough for enshrinement. "If you want to be truly great, you have to look at the entire body of work and then let your entire body of work speak for itself."

Richard Seymour's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM in the Enel Plaza at Patriot Place. For more info, click here.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/22

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.
Folk Lore: Nearing milestone, veteran Patriot only focused on next kick

On the precipice of his 300th career NFL field goal, Patriots kicker Nick Folk reflects on a career that developed rather unexpectedly.
Expert Predictions: Week 7 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 7 matchup against the New York Jets.
Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a strong showing in his third game and could be a badly-needed emerging threat in the Patriots backfield.
NFL Week 7: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

The Patriots defense is off an improved start over 2020, but some key letdowns in big moments have played an outsized role in the current standings.
What They're Saying: New York Jets

Find out what New York Jets coaches and players are saying about their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.
Pats offense looks to find their finish

Despite changes and inconsistencies, the Patriots offense has been just a couple plays away from turning losses into wins.
Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.
Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Nathan Persampieri from Newton, Mass.

Nathan Persampieri from Newton, Mass. was selected as a 2021 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Understanding Our Differences. As part of this recognition, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to support the nonprofit.
Jamie Collins 10/22: "It starts up front, we definitely need to stop the run"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Carl Davis 10/22: "We're a tough team to play"

Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Damien Harris 10/23: "We have to be ready to take on any challenge we're faced with"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Jalen Mills 10/22: "We have a lot of versatility with this defense"

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/21: One-on-One with Nick Folk

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots kicker Nick Folk to reflect on his 15-year career and to discuss his record-breaking season.

Bill Belichick on Richard Seymour: "Tremendous player with a tremendous skill set"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 22, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?
