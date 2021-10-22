Five Things We Learned from Richard Seymour's Speaker Series

Richard Seymour's time in New England featured four trips to the Super Bowl, winning three of them, including his rookie year in 2001. When asked which of those championships were his favorite, Seymour didn't have a definitive answer. While noting the first championship, Super Bowl XXXVI, as a special one, Seymour also mentioned Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers as one of the more memorable games. He recounted that game as being one of the most physical games he had ever played in. He remembered being so sore from the game that he didn't want to go to the players' party afterwards. Instead, Seymour went back to the team hotel and said he "ordered some room service, a glass of wine, and relaxed."

For the past three years, Richard Seymour has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. While this weekend, he'll receive a red jacket to celebrate his dominance in New England, it's difficult for Seymour not to look at what's next. While hopeful for another Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination this February, Seymour remains grateful to be a part of that conversation. "It's a huge honor to even be considered among the greats," he said. While being involved in numerous Hall of Fame conversations, Seymour believes his impact is something that elevates him to Hall of Fame worthiness. "There's a difference between stats and impact," he said. Statistics have been a common narrative in the Canton conversation, as some think Seymour's numbers aren't as impressive as other players. But to that, he feels his impact on the game and how opponents game-planned specifically for him over the course of his career is enough for enshrinement. "If you want to be truly great, you have to look at the entire body of work and then let your entire body of work speak for itself."