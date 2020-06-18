Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 18, 2020) – For the past three months, the Patriots and Revolution have teamed with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide "vital food packages" to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations. These packages contain non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.

Since the program's inception, more than 3 million meals have been assembled and distributed to veterans in need. The food packages have been available for pick up at six different locations across Massachusetts, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Meals are also being delivered to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations, helping to meet the needs in other New England states.