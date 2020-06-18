Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 18, 2020) – For the past three months, the Patriots and Revolution have teamed with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide "vital food packages" to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations. These packages contain non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.
Since the program's inception, more than 3 million meals have been assembled and distributed to veterans in need. The food packages have been available for pick up at six different locations across Massachusetts, including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Meals are also being delivered to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations, helping to meet the needs in other New England states.
On Saturday, June 20, a Patriots truck will make its way to the Gillette Headquarters, located at 1 Gillette Park, Boston, MA 02210. Meals will be available for pick up from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. that day. All pickups must be scheduled in advance by visiting the link below:
Volunteers, including those representing Gillette, will be on-site to assist with the distribution. All aspects of this operation will be compliant with the Center for Disease Control's policies and will emphasize social distancing. To learn more about the Food4Vets program, visit www.massmilitarysupportfoundation.org.