Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire on Friday, Nov. 13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Nov. 11, 2020) – For the past eight months, the Patriots and Revolution have teamed with the USA Veterans & Military Support Foundation to provide "vital food packages" to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations. These packages contain non-perishable foods and nutritionist-developed recipes to provide three meals a day for two people for 14 days.

Since the program's inception, more than 5 million meals have been assembled and distributed to veterans in need. The food packages have been available for pick up at six different locations across Massachusetts – including Gillette Stadium in Foxborough – but meals are also being delivered to veterans, military families and veteran service organizations, helping to meet the needs in other New England states.

On Friday, Nov. 13, a New England Patriots truck will arrive at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, located at 221 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack, N. H. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., veterans, military families and veteran service organizations will be able to pick up these vital food packages.

Five hundred shelf-stable food boxes will be provided, each containing an array of nutritious foods for families. In total, 42,000 meals will be donated to military, veterans and their families.

"We're proud to support the veterans in our community through our partnership with the Food4Vets program to help provide thousands of meals for those in need," said Carla Reardon, assistant manager, Anheuser-Busch Brewery Experience in Merrimack. "There is truly nothing like being able to give back to a veteran who has given so much to our country and our local community. To lend a hand in this important work means so much to all of us."

All pickups must be scheduled in advance by visiting the link below:

Friday, Nov. 13 – Anheuser-Busch Brewery – Schedule Pick Up