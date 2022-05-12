Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in local qualifier for U.S. Open

Official website of the New England Patriots

The retired NFL running back apparently has gotten quite serious about golf since hanging up his cleats in favor of clubs.

Patriots fans may see a familiar face in the field for the U.S. Open this summer.

Former New England running back Danny Woodhead on Wednesday successfully made it through a local qualifier -- and will look to advance through one more for the chance to play in the golf major.

The timing is fitting, with the 2022 tournament being played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. in June.

Woodhead carded an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club, earning one of the site's five Final Qualifying berths.

The round was a thriller, though, with the former Patriot overcoming four bogeys with as many birdies. He finished in a two-way tie for third, one stroke shy of a playoff.

It's been a goal of his to make it to a USGA Championship, and the former Patriot has dedicated significant energy towards making it a reality since his retirement from the NFL.

The 37-year-old qualified for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay in 2021, but hopes to take it further.

Woodhead played 10 seasons between 2008 and 2017, spending 2010-12 in New England.

Hopefully, he'll have the chance to return to the area and compete in the U.S. Open.

He wouldn't be the first Patriot, current or former, to take on The Country Club this year. Attending the U.S. Open's Media Day last week, quarterback Brian Hoyer and long snapper Joe Cardona got to warm up the track.

Perhaps they'll have a few pointers for Woodhead, with the major taking place between June 15-19.

