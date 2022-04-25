Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn Passed Away

Weishuhn was a third-round draft pick by New England in the 1982 NFL Draft out of Angelo State. He played in 30 games with 26 starts during his five seasons with the Patriots and was a part of the 1985 AFC Championship team. Weishuhn started in all 16 games in 1983 and set a franchise record with 229 total tackles, an average of 14.3 stops per game. A severe knee injury in the first week of the 1984 season sidelined Weishuhn for the rest of that season, as well as the 1985 season. He returned in 1986, playing four games before injuries once again sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He was traded by New England to Green Bay in 1987 where he played his final NFL season.