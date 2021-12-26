Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Dec 26 - 10:40 AM

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 16

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Dec 25, 2021 at 09:45 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

20211114-PDC_Bourne_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

While most of us where exchanging gifts this Christmas Day, the Patriots were almost as busy as Old St. Nick delivering transaction news to the NFL.

For Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, New England has removed WR Kendrick Bourne from the COVID reserve list, as the league's transaction wire indicates. That means he'll be eligible to suit up after being out of commission the last several days. That's good news for the Patriots, as fellow wideout Nelson Agholor won't be playing due to a concussion suffered against the Colts last weekend. However, Kristian Wilkerson's promotion from the practice squad might mean there's a need for depth at receiver, with N'Keal Harry (hip) still dealing with his own health issue.

LB Josh Uche is also cleared to play in a game, having been designated to return from injured reserve. Uche has been practicing of late, so this move has been in the works. In what looks like a one-for-one swap, the Patriots also promoted defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad after placing DL Deatrich Wise on the COVID list. Ekuale has been called up a few times already this season and performed well, with a couple of sacks to show for his efforts.

With running back Rhamondre Stevenson declared out on Friday due to an illness that went unspecified on the injury report (he was later added to the COVID reserve list Christmas Eve, per the NFL transaction wire), New England chose not to add any further depth to the running back position, even though both Damien Harris (hamstring) and Brandon Bolden (knee) were listed on the injury report this week. It appears both have a good chance of playing. In Harris' case, it'll be a return to action after he sat out the Colts game a week ago. New England only made one further practice squad promotion, bringing defensive back D'Angelo Ross up to the active roster.

For last week's game in Indy, New England called up practice squad runner Devine Ozigbo, but not for this latest Bills game, probably because J.J. Taylor, who returned to practice this past week after being on COVID reserve, could be back in the running back mix Sunday.

Several more deactivations must be made by late Sunday morning for New England to reduce its active roster down to the game-day limit of 48. Stay tuned for further news and analysis thereof tomorrow.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 15 against the Colts.
news

Game Day Roster Update: RBs thin with Harris out

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 15 game with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dugger out, but Collins returns

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 13 against the Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Brown, Stevenson, Barmore set to go 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 12 against the Titans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris, Olszewski return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 11 against the Falcons.
news

Inactive Analysis: Smith to sit, Stevenson cleared 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 10 against the Browns.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 10 game with the Cleveland Browns.
news

Inactive Analysis: With Harry out, Wilkerson gets a chance 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 9 against the Panthers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Hightower back in the lineup

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 8 against the Chargers.
news

Inactive Analysis: Hightower grounded versus Jets

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 7 against the Jets.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Secondary absorbs another hit

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 7 game with the New York Jets.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots Activate LB Josh Uche from Injured Reserve; Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Expert Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bills Preview, Deatrich Wise Jr. One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the upcoming matchup between the Patriots and the Bills on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise.

Patriots This Week: Colts Lookback and Bills Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we celebrate the special holiday presents that Patriots fans were able to enjoy this year. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Patriots captain Devin McCourty and Coach Belichick spotlights the power running of Bills QB Josh Allen on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jonnu Smith 12/24: "We are getting better and focusing on getting better"

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Ted Karras on Jarrett Stidham 12/24: "Works his hardest and contributed a lot, and is a good friend of mine"

Patriots center Ted Karras addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.

Jalen Mills 12/24:  "It's all about getting back to us"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Friday, December 24th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising