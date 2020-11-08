Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 08, 2020 at 04:24 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-jawhaun-bentley-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

As the Patriots prepared to travel to the New York area for Monday night's showdown with the Jets, they did so without three key defensive starters, including a pair of captains.

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) were limited throughout practices this past week after suffering injuries in the game at Buffalo last week. CB Stephon Gilmore, meantime, will miss his second straight game because of a knee injury that also kept him out of the lineup at Buffalo in Week 8.

New England is already very thin at linebacker, so, rookies Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, and possibly Cassh Maluia could see increased playing time tomorrow night at MetLife Stadium. Practice squad promotions are also a consideration.

The Patriots' vulnerable run defense can little afford to be without Guy, but they'll have to make due at least for this week with limited numbers at the D-line position. Last week in Buffalo, the Patriots managed fairly well without Gilmore in the secondary, but it's certainly not a welcome prospect having to shuffle the defensive backfield around again without their top player in that department.

On Saturday, the Patriots also declared that WR N'Keal Harry (concussion) and rookie RB J.J. Taylor (illness) are ruled out for Monday's game in New York. Neither man practiced at all this past week.

