Game-Day Roster Update: Gilmore won't play in Buffalo

Meanwhile, versatile rookie offensive lineman Justin Herron – he, too, dealing with an ankle problem suffered during the San Fran game – will be Out for Buffalo after having been limited during the practice week. In several games this season, Herron (pictured above) has played at right and left tackle, as well as at guard, in both a starting and reserve capacity.

New England has to hope that banged up O-line starters Joe Thuney (ankle) and Shaq Mason (calf) can go the distance against Buffalo. If not, the Patriots might have to look to veteran James Ferentz or second-year man Hjalte Froholdt to step in, if needed, where Herron might have otherwise gotten the call.