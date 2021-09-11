Game Day Roster Update: Hoyer to serve as backup QB; Folk likely to kick

Late Saturday afternoon, the Patriots made some last-minute alterations to their active roster on the eve of their regular season opener versus Miami. First, the team moved quarterback Brian Hoyer up from the practice squad to the active roster. Hoyer's promotion came as no surprise whatsoever, given that New England entered the weekend with just one QB, rookie Mac Jones, on the active roster. The Patriots needed to elevate at least one of their two practice squad passers to serve as Jones' backup, and Hoyer seemed the more logical choice over newcomer Garrett Gilbert.

Although Gilbert has a modicum of prior experience in the Patriots' offense (he actually earned a Super Bowl ring with New England as a member of the practice squad toward the end of the 2014 season), he wasn't around here very long. Hoyer, meanwhile, is a much more experienced NFL veteran who's spent most of his career as a Patriots backup. It makes much more sense to have him serve as understudy to Jones.