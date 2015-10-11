Game Notes: Brady becomes Patriots all-time leader in games played

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 11, 2015 at 02:06 PM
New England Patriots

TEAM NOTES 

HIGHEST WINNING PERCENTAGE IN MAJOR SPORTS SINCE 1994
With the win over Dallas, the Patriots now have the highest regular-season winning percentage in major American professional sports since 1994 when Robert Kraft purchased the team. 

PATRIOTS OFF TO 4-0 FOR EIGHTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY
The New England Patriots improved to 4-0 the eighth time in team history and for the first time since 2013. New England is now 4-0 for the fourth time in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. The Patriots also started 4-0 in 1964, 1974, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2013. 

PATRIOTS HAVE THE BEST INTER-CONFERENCE RECORD SINCE 2002
Since realignment in 2002, the Patriots are 43-10 vs. NFC teams, the best inter-conference record in the NFL.
Team  |   Inter-conference record
New England    43-10
Pittsburgh        37-16-1
Indianapolis        34-18
Baltimore        33-19
Denver            32-22
Cincinnati        31-19-2
Tennessee        31-22

PATRIOTS SET FRANCHISE MARK FOR MOST POINTS IN FIRST FOUR GAMES
The Patriots have scored 149 points through four games in 2015, setting a team record for the most points in the first four games of a season. The previous record was 148 points through the first four games of the 2007 season. The NFL record for most points in the first four games is 179 by Denver in 2013. The Patriots 149 points are the eighth highest through the first four games. 
Patriots Most Points in the first four games.
149 in 2015
148 in 2007
135 in 2011
134 in 2012
131 in 2010
130 in 1997

PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 12-4 ALL-TIME AFTER THE BYE UNDER BELICHICK
The Patriots are now 12-4 all-time following a bye week under head coach Bill Belichick. 

THE PATRIOTS ARE WICKED GOOD IN OCTOBER
The Patriots are an NFL-best 46-16 in the month of October since the 2000 season. The Patriots are 27-4 (.871) at home during that time in October and 19-12 on the road. 
MOST WINS IN OCTOBER SINCE 2000
Team        W    L    T    Pct.
New England Patriots        46    16    0    .742
Pittsburgh Steelers        42    17    0    .712
New York Giants        40    19    0    .678
Indianapolis Colts        39    19    0    .672
New Orleans Saints        38    24    0    .613
Green Bay Packers        37    21    0    .638
*The Giants play on Sunday Night*

PATRIOTS HOLD DALLAS TO JUST TWO FIELD GOALS
The Patriots held Dallas to just two field goals. Last season the Patriots held two opponents with no touchdowns with a 16-9 win vs. Oakland and a 34-9 win vs. Detroit. 

INDIVIDUAL NOTES  

BRADY BECOMES PATRIOTS ALL-TIME LEADER IN GAMES PLAYED
Tom Brady has now played in 213 career games with the Patriots, moving past Bruce Armstrong (212) for most games played in Patriots history. He has started in 211 games and needs to start in two more to move past Armstrong a (212) for most starts in Patriots history. 

BRADY IS THE THIRD QB WITH FOUR 4-0 STARTS
Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 30-6 victory to improve to a 4-0 record in 2015. Brady has led his team to a 4-0 start for the fourth time. (2004, 2007, 2013 and 2015). Brady joins Peyton Manning (7) and Fran Tarkenton (4) as the only NFL quarterbacks with at least four 4-0 starts. 
Player   |   4-0 Starts to a Season
Peyton Manning    7
Tom Brady        4
Fran Tarkenton    4 

BRADY REMAINS UNDEFEATED AGAINST THE DALLAS *
Dallas is one of eight NFL teams that Tom Brady ha an undefeated regular season record against
*TEAM  |  RECORD
Jacksonville Jaguars    5-0
Atlanta Falcons    4-0
Chicago Bears    4-0
Dallas Cowboys    4-0
Detroit Lions    4-0
Minnesota Vikings    4-0
Philadelphia Eagles    3-0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers    3-0

BRADY BECOME FIRST NFL QB TO START 100 CONSECUTIVE GAMES TWICE
Tom Brady made his 100th consecutive regular season start against Dallas and is the first NFL quarterback to start 100 consecutive regular season games twice. 
Most Consecutive Starts in the Regular Season/Quarterback Player | Consecutive Starts
Brett Favre         297
Peyton Manning    208
*Eli Manning        171
*Philip Rivers        148
*Joe Flacco        117
Ron Jaworski        116
Tom Brady        111
Joe Ferguson        107
*Tom Brady        100 
*Active Streak

GOSTKOWSKI TIES TEAM RECORD WITH A 57-YARD FIELD GOAL
K Stephen Gostkowski set a personal best and tied a record for the longest field goal in team history when he drilled a 57-yard field goal late in the first half. Adam Vinatieri also kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Patriots at Chicago on Nov. 10, 2002. Gostkowski's previous longest field goal was a 54-yard field goal vs. New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2013. The Patriots have never attempted a field goal longer than 57 yards. In addition, to Gostkowski and Vinatieri's successful 57-yard field goals, Gino Cappelletti (9/20/64 at San Diego) and Jason Staurovsky (11/10/02 at Chicago) also attempted 57 yard field goals that were not successful. 

EDELMAN SCORES ON A 59-YARD PASS PLAY; PATRIOTS LONGEST PLAY OF 2015
Julian Edelman scored on a 59-yard pass play in the fourth quarter for the longest play of the 2015 season and the second longest reception of Edelman's career. Edelman had a career long 69-yard touchdown reception at San Diego on Dec. 7, 2014. The previous longest play of the 2015 season was a 52-yard pass from Tom Brady to TE Rob Gronkowski in the season-opener vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10. 

EDELMAN REGISTERS SEVENTH 100-YARD GAME
Julian Edelman registered his seventh regular season 100-yard game and his first of the 2015 season after finishing with 4 receptions for 120 yards.

JAMIE COLLINS FORCED A FUMBLE IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
LB Jamie Collins forced a fourth quarter fumble. It is his third straight game with a forced fumble. 

DL JABAAL SHEARD HAS THIRD CAREER TWO SACK GAME
DL Jabaal Sheard finished with 2 sacks for 15 yards. It is his third two-sack game of his NFL career and his first with the Patriots. He had two sacks 12/18/11 at Arizona and 12/20/12 at Pittsburgh while with Cleveland. 

LINEUP NOTES

AKIEM HICKS MAKE PATRIOTS DEBUT
Newly acquired DL Akiem Hicks made their debuts for the Patriots. 

SHAQ MASON GETS SEOCOND START OF THE SEASON
2015 fourth-round draft pick Shaq Mason made his second start of the season when he was inserted at left guard. He also started at Buffalo on Sept. 20. 

JOSH SKLINE MAKES SECOND START AT RIGHT GUARD
Josh Kline started at right guard. He has started two games at left guard in 2015 and one other game at right guard. 

ROOKIE BRANDON KING MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT
Rookie DB Brandon King was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster the day before the game and made his NFL debut. 

KESHAWN MARTIN MAKES HIS FIRST START AS A PATRIOT
WR Keshawn Martin was in the starting lineup, making his first start as a member of the Patriots and his third start overall in the NFL. 

MICHAEL WILLIAMS MADE HIS FIRST NFL START
TE Michael Williams made his first NFL start when the Patriots opened in a two-tight end alignment. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

