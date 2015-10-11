Game Notes: Brady becomes Patriots all-time leader in games played

TEAM NOTES

HIGHEST WINNING PERCENTAGE IN MAJOR SPORTS SINCE 1994

With the win over Dallas, the Patriots now have the highest regular-season winning percentage in major American professional sports since 1994 when Robert Kraft purchased the team.

PATRIOTS OFF TO 4-0 FOR EIGHTH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

The New England Patriots improved to 4-0 the eighth time in team history and for the first time since 2013. New England is now 4-0 for the fourth time in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. The Patriots also started 4-0 in 1964, 1974, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2013.

PATRIOTS HAVE THE BEST INTER-CONFERENCE RECORD SINCE 2002

Since realignment in 2002, the Patriots are 43-10 vs. NFC teams, the best inter-conference record in the NFL.

Team | Inter-conference record

New England 43-10

Pittsburgh 37-16-1

Indianapolis 34-18

Baltimore 33-19

Denver 32-22

Cincinnati 31-19-2

Tennessee 31-22

PATRIOTS SET FRANCHISE MARK FOR MOST POINTS IN FIRST FOUR GAMES

The Patriots have scored 149 points through four games in 2015, setting a team record for the most points in the first four games of a season. The previous record was 148 points through the first four games of the 2007 season. The NFL record for most points in the first four games is 179 by Denver in 2013. The Patriots 149 points are the eighth highest through the first four games.

Patriots Most Points in the first four games.

149 in 2015

148 in 2007

135 in 2011

134 in 2012

131 in 2010

130 in 1997

PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 12-4 ALL-TIME AFTER THE BYE UNDER BELICHICK

The Patriots are now 12-4 all-time following a bye week under head coach Bill Belichick.

THE PATRIOTS ARE WICKED GOOD IN OCTOBER

The Patriots are an NFL-best 46-16 in the month of October since the 2000 season. The Patriots are 27-4 (.871) at home during that time in October and 19-12 on the road.

MOST WINS IN OCTOBER SINCE 2000

Team W L T Pct.

New England Patriots 46 16 0 .742

Pittsburgh Steelers 42 17 0 .712

New York Giants 40 19 0 .678

Indianapolis Colts 39 19 0 .672

New Orleans Saints 38 24 0 .613

Green Bay Packers 37 21 0 .638

*The Giants play on Sunday Night*

PATRIOTS HOLD DALLAS TO JUST TWO FIELD GOALS

The Patriots held Dallas to just two field goals. Last season the Patriots held two opponents with no touchdowns with a 16-9 win vs. Oakland and a 34-9 win vs. Detroit.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY BECOMES PATRIOTS ALL-TIME LEADER IN GAMES PLAYED

Tom Brady has now played in 213 career games with the Patriots, moving past Bruce Armstrong (212) for most games played in Patriots history. He has started in 211 games and needs to start in two more to move past Armstrong a (212) for most starts in Patriots history.

BRADY IS THE THIRD QB WITH FOUR 4-0 STARTS

Tom Brady led the Patriots to a 30-6 victory to improve to a 4-0 record in 2015. Brady has led his team to a 4-0 start for the fourth time. (2004, 2007, 2013 and 2015). Brady joins Peyton Manning (7) and Fran Tarkenton (4) as the only NFL quarterbacks with at least four 4-0 starts.

Player | 4-0 Starts to a Season

Peyton Manning 7

Tom Brady 4

Fran Tarkenton 4

BRADY REMAINS UNDEFEATED AGAINST THE DALLAS *

Dallas is one of eight NFL teams that Tom Brady ha an undefeated regular season record against

*TEAM | RECORD

Jacksonville Jaguars 5-0

Atlanta Falcons 4-0

Chicago Bears 4-0

Dallas Cowboys 4-0

Detroit Lions 4-0

Minnesota Vikings 4-0

Philadelphia Eagles 3-0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-0

BRADY BECOME FIRST NFL QB TO START 100 CONSECUTIVE GAMES TWICE

Tom Brady made his 100th consecutive regular season start against Dallas and is the first NFL quarterback to start 100 consecutive regular season games twice.

Most Consecutive Starts in the Regular Season/Quarterback Player | Consecutive Starts

Brett Favre 297

Peyton Manning 208

*Eli Manning 171

*Philip Rivers 148

*Joe Flacco 117

Ron Jaworski 116

Tom Brady 111

Joe Ferguson 107

*Tom Brady 100

*Active Streak

GOSTKOWSKI TIES TEAM RECORD WITH A 57-YARD FIELD GOAL

K Stephen Gostkowski set a personal best and tied a record for the longest field goal in team history when he drilled a 57-yard field goal late in the first half. Adam Vinatieri also kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Patriots at Chicago on Nov. 10, 2002. Gostkowski's previous longest field goal was a 54-yard field goal vs. New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2013. The Patriots have never attempted a field goal longer than 57 yards. In addition, to Gostkowski and Vinatieri's successful 57-yard field goals, Gino Cappelletti (9/20/64 at San Diego) and Jason Staurovsky (11/10/02 at Chicago) also attempted 57 yard field goals that were not successful.

EDELMAN SCORES ON A 59-YARD PASS PLAY; PATRIOTS LONGEST PLAY OF 2015

Julian Edelman scored on a 59-yard pass play in the fourth quarter for the longest play of the 2015 season and the second longest reception of Edelman's career. Edelman had a career long 69-yard touchdown reception at San Diego on Dec. 7, 2014. The previous longest play of the 2015 season was a 52-yard pass from Tom Brady to TE Rob Gronkowski in the season-opener vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 10.

EDELMAN REGISTERS SEVENTH 100-YARD GAME

Julian Edelman registered his seventh regular season 100-yard game and his first of the 2015 season after finishing with 4 receptions for 120 yards.

JAMIE COLLINS FORCED A FUMBLE IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

LB Jamie Collins forced a fourth quarter fumble. It is his third straight game with a forced fumble.

DL JABAAL SHEARD HAS THIRD CAREER TWO SACK GAME

DL Jabaal Sheard finished with 2 sacks for 15 yards. It is his third two-sack game of his NFL career and his first with the Patriots. He had two sacks 12/18/11 at Arizona and 12/20/12 at Pittsburgh while with Cleveland.

LINEUP NOTES

AKIEM HICKS MAKE PATRIOTS DEBUT

Newly acquired DL Akiem Hicks made their debuts for the Patriots.

SHAQ MASON GETS SEOCOND START OF THE SEASON

2015 fourth-round draft pick Shaq Mason made his second start of the season when he was inserted at left guard. He also started at Buffalo on Sept. 20.

JOSH SKLINE MAKES SECOND START AT RIGHT GUARD

Josh Kline started at right guard. He has started two games at left guard in 2015 and one other game at right guard.

ROOKIE BRANDON KING MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT

Rookie DB Brandon King was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster the day before the game and made his NFL debut.

KESHAWN MARTIN MAKES HIS FIRST START AS A PATRIOT

WR Keshawn Martin was in the starting lineup, making his first start as a member of the Patriots and his third start overall in the NFL.