Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Game Notes: Brady ties Marino for third place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Nov 29, 2015 at 04:57 PM
New England Patriots

INDIVIDUAL NOTES  

BRADY TIES MARINO FOR THIRD PLACE ON THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LIST
Tom Brady tied Dan Marino for third place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list with 420 after throwing for three touchdowns against Denver - a 23-yard touchdown pass to TE Rob Gronkowski in the first quarter, a 9-yard pass to TE Scott Chandler in the second quarter and a 63-yard pass to RB Brandon Bolden in the fourth quarter. 

BRADY HAS FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME WITH A PASS OF AT LEAST 40 YARDS
Tom Brady has his fifth straight game with a pass of at least 40 yards after his 63-yard pass touchdown pass to RB Brandon Bolden in the fourth quarter. His longest streak of games with at least 40yard pass was eight straight games in 2007. He had a seven-game streak in 2009 and a four-game streak in 2003 and 2011. 

BRADY HAS FOURTH GAME IN 2015 WITH 3 OR MORE TOUCHDOWNS
Brady threw for three touchdowns against Denver and now has five games in 2015 with three or more touchdowns. 

GRONK MOVES TO SIXTH PLACE ON PATS RECEPTION LIST
TE Rob Gronkowski (365) is one of 10 Patriots player to reach 300 career receptions. Gronkowski and moved past Irving Fryar (363) into sixth on the Patriots all-time reception list. Kevin Faulk is fifth with 431 receptions. 

GRONKOWSKI IN SOLE POSSESSSION OF THIRD FOR MOST TDS BY A TE
Gronkowski scored on a 23-yard pass in the first quarter for his 63rd career touchdown catch. His 63 career touchdown receptions put in him sole possession of third place for most touchdown receptions by an NFL tight end. 

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS BY AN NFL TIGHT END
Player            Career Touchdown Receptions 
Tony Gonzalez            111
Antonio Gates            103
Rob Gronkowski        63
Shannon Sharpe        62
Jerry Smith            60
Jason Witten            59
Vernon Davis            55

LB JONATHAN FREENY REGISTERS FIRST SACK OF HIS CAREER
LB Jonathan Freeny registered his first NFL sack when he dropped Denver QB Brock Osweiler for a 13-yard loss on a third-down play in the first quarter to force a Denver punt. 

TE ASANTE CLEVELAND RECORD FIRST NFL RECEPTION
TE Asante Cleveland's 1-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter was his first NFL reception. 

DL CHANDLER JONES RECORDS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION
DL Chandler Jones recorded his first NFL interception when he picked off a pass that was tipped by DL Jabaal Sheard to give the Patriots a first down at the Denver 15-yard line in the second quarter. It is the first interception by a Patriots defensive lineman since DL Rob Ninkovich picked off a Peyton Manning pass vs. Denver on Nov. 2, 2014. 

PATRICK CHUNG HAS FIRST NFL PUNT RETURN
Patrick Chung returned a third quarter punt for 4 yards, the first NFL punt return of his career. 

BRANDON BOLDEN HAS CAREER LONG RECEPTION
Brandon Bolden's 63-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter is the longest reception of his career. His previous long was two 18-yard receptions – 18 yards vs. Washington (11/8/15) and 18 yards at Houston (12/2/13). 

LINEUP NOTES

BRYAN STORK MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON
Bryan Stork made his first start of the season at center. 

SEBASTIAN VOLLMER RETURNS TO THE STARTING LINEUP
Sebastian Vollmer returned to the starting lineup at left tackle. He missed the game at the New York Giants and then returned to action last week against Buffalo but did not start. 

MARCUS CANNON STARTS AT RIGHT TACKLE
Marcus Cannon made his third start of the season overall and his first start of the year at right tackle after starting at left tackle for two games.  

KESHAWN MARTIN RETURNS TO ACTION
Keshawn Martin returned to action with a start at wide receiver after missing the last five games due to injury. 

ASANTE CLEVELAND PLAYS IN FIRST GAME WITH THE PATRIOTS
TE Asante Cleveland was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad the day before the game and made his Patriots debut. 

DARIUS FLEMING SEES FIRST ACTION OF 2015
LB Darius Fleming was signed form the practice squad to the 53-man roster the day before the game and saw his first action of the 2015 season. 

ROOKIE TRE' JACKSON RETURNED TO ACTION
Rookie G Tre' Jackson returned to action after missing three games due to injury. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Foundation and NoBull to Host "Women in Sports" Panel on Tuesday, March 29

The New England Patriots Foundation and NOBULL are excited to host a virtual "Women In Sports" panel on Tuesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m. 
news

Patriots Re-Sign OL Trent Brown

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed T Trent Brown as an unrestricted free agent.
news

Dean College Extends Exclusive Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Kraft Sports + Entertainment (KSE), a division of the Kraft Group that oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, announced today they have extended their existing exclusive academic partnership with Dean College for an additional 10 years.
news

Patriots sign defensive back Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Terrance Mitchell as a free agent. 
news

NFL Free Agency 2022: Frequently Asked Questions

Free agency begins at 4pm ET on Wednesday, March 16. Salary cap set at $208.2 million.
news

Ticketmaster Extends Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment 

Ticketmaster, the global leader in ticketing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment, which includes the New England Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots Release LB Kyle Van Noy

The New England Patriots announced that they released LB Kyle Van Noy.
news

Patriots Foundation Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Presented by Gillette

The New England Patriots Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards presented by Gillette. Through this program, 26 volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer efforts and their New England-based nonprofit organizations will be awarded a total of $275,000 in grants.
news

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

Matt Groh Named Director of Player Personnel

The Patriots announced that Matt Groh has been named director of player personnel.
news

Apple TV+ orders New England Patriots event docuseries "The Dynasty" 

Apple announced today it has ordered "The Dynasty," a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films, to join its unscripted slate.
news

NFL/LISC Grassroots Program and the New England Patriots Grant $250,000 to Install New Artificial Turf Field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan, MA

Brooke Charter Schools has been granted $250,000 by the New England Patriots through the National Football League Foundation Grassroots Program to install a new artificial turf field at Brooke Charter School in Mattapan.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots acquire WR DeVante Parker from Miami

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots 2022 OTA dates tentatively set

Trent Brown reveals reason why he re-signed in open letter to Patriots fans

Bill Belichick, Nick Saban discuss Crimson Tide-to-Patriots pipeline at Alabama Pro Day

Robert Kraft shares how Mac Jones can make second-year jump 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones Donates $100,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Metro South

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton, MA where he spent time playing sports, talking & dancing with the kids before presenting them with a $100,000 charitable donation.

Highlights from Patriots owner Robert Kraft's media availability

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several off season topics in his media availability today.

Robert Kraft 3/29: "We have a lot of young players coming into their own"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft spoke with the media today on a variety of topics including his passion for the Patriots and the team's approach during the early portion of the team building season.

Debrief: Belichick Talks Coaching Changes at NFL Owners Meetings

Tamara Brown, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault share their impressions on what Belichick and coaches from around the league had to say at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, FL.

Bill Belichick 3/28: "It's important that all our players get good coaching"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media at the NFL Coaches breakfast in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go behind the scenes with the Patriots scouting department in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. In addition, we discuss what the recent free agent signings and departures mean for the team, and Steve Burton sits down with Matthew Slater. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Get to know newest Patriots after Week 1 of NFL Free Agency

New England brought in Mack Wilson, Terrance Mitchell and Ty Montgomery so far.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into seven 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
Advertising