Game Notes: Brady ties Marino for third place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY TIES MARINO FOR THIRD PLACE ON THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LIST

Tom Brady tied Dan Marino for third place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list with 420 after throwing for three touchdowns against Denver - a 23-yard touchdown pass to TE Rob Gronkowski in the first quarter, a 9-yard pass to TE Scott Chandler in the second quarter and a 63-yard pass to RB Brandon Bolden in the fourth quarter.

BRADY HAS FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME WITH A PASS OF AT LEAST 40 YARDS

Tom Brady has his fifth straight game with a pass of at least 40 yards after his 63-yard pass touchdown pass to RB Brandon Bolden in the fourth quarter. His longest streak of games with at least 40yard pass was eight straight games in 2007. He had a seven-game streak in 2009 and a four-game streak in 2003 and 2011.

BRADY HAS FOURTH GAME IN 2015 WITH 3 OR MORE TOUCHDOWNS

Brady threw for three touchdowns against Denver and now has five games in 2015 with three or more touchdowns.

GRONK MOVES TO SIXTH PLACE ON PATS RECEPTION LIST

TE Rob Gronkowski (365) is one of 10 Patriots player to reach 300 career receptions. Gronkowski and moved past Irving Fryar (363) into sixth on the Patriots all-time reception list. Kevin Faulk is fifth with 431 receptions.

GRONKOWSKI IN SOLE POSSESSSION OF THIRD FOR MOST TDS BY A TE

Gronkowski scored on a 23-yard pass in the first quarter for his 63rd career touchdown catch. His 63 career touchdown receptions put in him sole possession of third place for most touchdown receptions by an NFL tight end.

MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS BY AN NFL TIGHT END

Player Career Touchdown Receptions

Tony Gonzalez 111

Antonio Gates 103

Rob Gronkowski 63

Shannon Sharpe 62

Jerry Smith 60

Jason Witten 59

Vernon Davis 55

LB JONATHAN FREENY REGISTERS FIRST SACK OF HIS CAREER

LB Jonathan Freeny registered his first NFL sack when he dropped Denver QB Brock Osweiler for a 13-yard loss on a third-down play in the first quarter to force a Denver punt.

TE ASANTE CLEVELAND RECORD FIRST NFL RECEPTION

TE Asante Cleveland's 1-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter was his first NFL reception.

DL CHANDLER JONES RECORDS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION

DL Chandler Jones recorded his first NFL interception when he picked off a pass that was tipped by DL Jabaal Sheard to give the Patriots a first down at the Denver 15-yard line in the second quarter. It is the first interception by a Patriots defensive lineman since DL Rob Ninkovich picked off a Peyton Manning pass vs. Denver on Nov. 2, 2014.

PATRICK CHUNG HAS FIRST NFL PUNT RETURN

Patrick Chung returned a third quarter punt for 4 yards, the first NFL punt return of his career.

BRANDON BOLDEN HAS CAREER LONG RECEPTION

Brandon Bolden's 63-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter is the longest reception of his career. His previous long was two 18-yard receptions – 18 yards vs. Washington (11/8/15) and 18 yards at Houston (12/2/13).

LINEUP NOTES

BRYAN STORK MAKES FIRST START OF THE SEASON

Bryan Stork made his first start of the season at center.

SEBASTIAN VOLLMER RETURNS TO THE STARTING LINEUP

Sebastian Vollmer returned to the starting lineup at left tackle. He missed the game at the New York Giants and then returned to action last week against Buffalo but did not start.

MARCUS CANNON STARTS AT RIGHT TACKLE

Marcus Cannon made his third start of the season overall and his first start of the year at right tackle after starting at left tackle for two games.

KESHAWN MARTIN RETURNS TO ACTION

Keshawn Martin returned to action with a start at wide receiver after missing the last five games due to injury.

ASANTE CLEVELAND PLAYS IN FIRST GAME WITH THE PATRIOTS

TE Asante Cleveland was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad the day before the game and made his Patriots debut.

DARIUS FLEMING SEES FIRST ACTION OF 2015

LB Darius Fleming was signed form the practice squad to the 53-man roster the day before the game and saw his first action of the 2015 season.