Game Notes: Patriots at Jets





MOSS AMONG THE BESTRandy Moss registered his 150th overall touchdown to become just the fourth player in NFL history to reach 150 touchdowns on a 34-yard touchdown reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter. His 150 overall touchdowns are fourth in NFL history, behind Jerry Rice (208), Emmitt Smith (175) and LaDainian Tomlinson (153). He needs one mo3re touchdown reception to join Rice (197) as the only players to reach 150 touchdown receptions. Moss has 149 touchdown receptions and one punt returned for a touchdown.

ROOKIES GOOD IN NEW YORK

Rookie TE Aaron Hernandez registered six receptions for 101 yards. It is the first 100-yard receiving game by a New England tight end since Ben Watson had 107 yards receiving on October 7, 2007 vs. Cleveland . Last season WR Julian Edelman made his NFL debut at the Jets (9/20/09) and caught eight passes for 98 yards. Against the Jets, rookie TE Aaron Hernandez finished with

ROOKIE TE AARON HERNANDEZ HAS TWO CATCHES OF 40-PLUS YARTDS IN 2010

TE Aaron Hernandez caught a 46-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter to help position the Patriots for a touchdown. It is his second 40-plus reception of the 2010 season after a 45-yard reception from Brady in the season-opener on his first ever NFL reception.

DL GERARD WARREN RREGISTERS TWO SACKS

DL Gerard Warren registered his second career two-sack game after a 10-yard sack of Jets QB Mark Sanchez in the second quarter and a six-yard sack in the third quarter. Warren's other two-sack game was December 14, 2003 at Denver while a member of Cleveland.

WELKER IS GOOD FOR AT LEAST SIX

Welker now has six or more catches in 28 of his last 32 games after finishing with six against the Jets. Welker had a team-leading eight receptions in the season-opener vs. Cincinnati.

WELKER EXTENDS STREAK

Welker extended his streak to 65 straight regular-season games with at least one reception. He has caught at least one pass in each of his 51 games with the Patriots, including three postseason games. The last time that Welker did not catch a pass in a game was December 24, 2005 when he was with the Dolphins.

WELKER STARTS SEASON WITH THREE TOUCHDOWNS ON HIS FIRST 11 RECEPTIONS

Welker scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter for his third touchdown in his first 11 receptions of the 2010 season. He finished the 2009 season with four total touchdowns.

TOM BRADY QUICK HITS

Tom Brady (31,102) entered the Jets game 30th all-time in passing yards, 203 yards behind 29th place Steve McNair (31,304). He moved past McNair into 29th place on a 19-yard pass reception to RB Sammy Morris in the fourth quarter. Brady now has 31,350 career passing yards. John Brodie is in 28th place with 31,548 passing yards.

Tom Brady (228) entered the Jets game 20th on the NFL's all-time list for touchdown passes with 228. He added two to push his total to 230, two behind Steve Young for 19th place.

LB ROB NINKOVICH MAKES FIRST CAREER START

LB Rob Ninkovich made his first NFL start when he lined up at outside linebacker.

ROOKIE DL KYLE LOVE MAKES HIS DEBUT

Rookie free agent DL Kyle Love made his NFL debut against the Jets as part of the defensive line rotation. He dressed but did not play in the season-opener.