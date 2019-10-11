Game Observations: Defense keeps dominating as Patriots dispatch Giants

-With Matt LaCosse leaving the game with a knee injury it allowed Gunner Olszewski to get his first real chance playing some offense. He came through with his first catch and showed good quickness overall. Not sure if the rookie has a long-term offensive role, but he made the most of his limited opportunity, which again might've been largely just due to injuries. He'd add a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

-The offensive struggles continued into the second quarter but once again the defense came through, with a terrible throw by Daniel Jones that was intercepted by Duron Harmon. The Patriots took over at the Giants 20. After a nice catch by Jakobi Meyers set the Pats up on the one-yard-line it still took three-straight runs to finally get into the end zone, including a stuffed Brady sneak if you wanted to know how things are going for the offense right now.

-The defense did allow their first passing touchdown of the season on a 64-yard pass to Golden Tate. Tate had a step on Jonathan Jones and then outran Duron Harmon. It's a weird feeling to see the defense give up a big scoring play, they've earned so much goodwill from their stellar play it was just kind of like "well, whatever." That's the risk you take playing so aggressively and the Pats got burned this time due to a really close and well-made play.

-Patrick Chung left the game with a chest injury and his presence was missed. Chung does so much for the defense, primarily being able to play a linebacker role that gives them so much flexibility. After missing last week with a heel injury this new chest issue will be something to monitor. Chung is really getting banged up.

-The Giants would tie the game up at 14 with a sack and forced fumble that was returned 42 yards for a touchdown. To make matters worse Josh Gordon was injured on the play and it looked serious, though he emerged from the blue medical tent, hopped on a bike and looked like he was okay. The Patriots can hardly afford to lose Gordon from their already-struggling offense.

-The Patriots response before halftime was fairly impressive, bouncing back after the fumble and Gordon injury with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by the Brady sneak that eluded them the first time. It wasn't a work of art, but it was effective and needed, and after the first half performance they had it was at least a marginally encouraging drive.