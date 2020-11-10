Game Observations: Late rally gets Pats back on winning track

- Down 20-10 to start the second half, the Patriots would get their running game going again on their opening drive and it would make all the difference, as New England would put together a 13-play, 78-yard touchdown-scoring drive. Rex Burkhead was a key player on the drive, converting two third downs and capping things off with a one-yard touchdown that closed the score to 20-17. The drive took up a whopping 7:33 of clock and was much needed after the way things ended in the first half.

- However, the Patriots defense didn't find any answers in the locker room at the half, watching the Jets answer the extended drive by the Patriots with one of their own. The key play came on third-and-nine, as the Patriots sent a full blitz but Flacco calmly completed the pass before the rush arrived, picking up the conversion to get inside the Patriots red zone. After weeks of struggling on early downs, the Pats third down defense became the problem in this one. J.C. Jackson would trip off the line of scrimmage two plays later, allowing an easy touchdown toss by Flacco to Perriman, his second of the game, making it 27-17 near the end of the third quarter.

- It was an 11-play, 75-yard drive as the Jets continued to exert their will on the Patriots defense. The offensive success of both teams kept the game moving at a crisp clip, completing three quarters in just over two hours.

- The Patriots offense would keep fighting despite falling back into another 10-point hole with Rex Burkhead leading the way once again. Newton would get tripped up on third-and-one and it looked like the drive would stall out, but the Jets would have 12 men on defense for the field goal attempt, picking up a penalty and giving New England a new set of downs at the nine-yard line. The Patriots couldn't capitalize though, as a Michael Onwenu holding penalty backed them up and helped hold them to a field goal. It was a 17-play drive that went just 58 yards while eating up 9:26 of clock. That field goal drive sums up the Patriots offense in this one.

- It was a tough game for J.C. Jackson, who was targeted on two touchdowns and picked up a pass interference penalty, but when Flacco tried another first-down play action pass, Jackson was ready, picking off his fourth pass in four games and fifth of the season, best in the NFL. It was the first turrnover of the game for either team and it was just the boost that the Patriots needed, taking over at their own 28-yard line with just under six minutes remaining.

- The final drive for the Patriots offense was once again a grind, but an effective one that included picking up a critical 19 yards on third-and-20 which saw a fourth-down QB sneak for the conversion. A 31-yard catch-and-run by Damiere Byrd set the Patriots up inside the five-yard line. Newton would take it in with another QB sneak to tie the game just after the two-minute warning.

- The defense would deliver, forcing a three-and-out by the Jets to give their offense once last chance at winning the game in regulation. In all, the Jets would run just four offensive plays in the fourth quarter.

- Newton would finally get over the hump and deliver on the final drive, with a huge throw to Meyers for 20 yards to set up Nick Folk's 51-yard game-winning field goal. After falling short on multiple chances to win games on their final possession, the Patriots came through to break their losing streak and get their season back on track.