Game Observations: Pats escape with strange win

It's not often pretty at the Meadowlands and the Patriots latest victory on the road against the Jets certainly wasn't, but New England's 24-17 victory allowed the team to return home alone in first place in the AFC East.

Here are some random thoughts to the Patriots very bizarre victory over New York.

-The weekend took on an ominous look right from the start with rookie linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife involved in a serious car accident in Foxborough Friday night. He was declared out the following day after suffering head and neck injuries. Considering the accident, Langi's absence was not a big surprise, but when cornerback Stephon Gilmore's name appeared with Langi's (as well as running back Rex Burkhead's) among those listed as out it certainly qualified as stunning. Gilmore missed the Jets game with a concussion, according to the team, despite not appearing on the injury report with any head injury. He was listed as limited during the week due to an ankle injury, but on Friday he was a full participant in practice and was remove altogether. Just 24 hours later he was out.

-Gilmore's absence opened the door for Johnson Bademosi to step into the lineup alongside Malcolm Butler. Despite not taking part in a single defensive snap all season, Bademosi opened the game as the starter instead of Jonathan Jones, who worked as the nickel back. The Patriots also used a lot of safeties with Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon seeing lots of action. Jordan Richards was the extra defensive back in dime situations. The secondary was in shambles to start the game as the Jets marched 88 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession. That march included four third-down conversions, which accounted for 70 of the 88 yards. The big play was a 30-yard strike to Jeremy Kerley down to the 1. Kerley added a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the Jets moved the ball through the air exceptionally well in the first 30 minutes.

-It wasn't all bad on defense, however, as the run defense was outstanding. Playing against a physical Jets team that likes to keep the ball on the ground, New England's new-look front was up to the task. Deatrich Wise replaced Adam Butler at right defensive end with Lawrence Guy and Malcom Brown manning the tackles spots and Trey Flowers on the left side. Alan Branch, after not making the trip to Tampa in Week 5, was a big part of the effort as well, working in a rotation on the inside. The Jets rushed for just 74 yards on 24 carries and 21 of those yards came off three Josh McCown scrambles. The Jets wanted to run the ball on several short-yardage situations, including at the goal line, but were turned away each time. A key third-and-one stop in the third quarter forced the Jets to go for it on fourth-and-inches, and McCown ended up throwing an interception when New York refused to run. It was a nice bounce back effort for the guys up front.

-The play of the game – and perhaps season – took place late in the fourth quarter as the Jets were trying to rally from a 24-14 deficit. McCown hit Austin Seferian-Jenkins for a 4-yard touchdown, but the replay booth decided to take a closer look. Seferian-Jenkins briefly lost control of the ball when Butler stripped him as he was crossing the goal line. However, the tight end was able to regain possession as he fell to the turf in the end zone, and it appeared as if the touchdown would stand. Not so fast. The guys in the control booth in New York, led by director of officiating Al Riveron, determined that Seferian-Jenkins failed to regain control before he hit the turf, and once he did he was out of bounds in the end zone. Under that curious interpretation, the ruling was a touchback and the Patriots had the ball at the 20 with their 10-point lead still intact. It was a huge call that killed the Jets comeback hopes.