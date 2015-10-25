Gamebook: Full Jets-Patriots Stats

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots 30-23 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 25, 2015.
After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts
Pregame Military Parachute Team Performance And F-15 Flyover Are Among The Highlights To Patriots Salute To Service Game At Gillette Stadium On Sunday
Patriots and Kraft family to honor veterans and active military members as part of the team's 2022 Salute to Service game on Sunday.
Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report
The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA, New Fan Voting Opportunity
The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2022 nominees for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.
Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
The Patriots K Nick Folk was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots, 22-17, victory at the New York Jets last Sunday.
Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report
The New England Patriots (3-4) and the New York Jets (5-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Week 7: Patriots - Bears Injury Report
The New England Patriots (3-3) and the Chicago Bears (2-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Monday Night Game Against Bears Will Be Patriots Crucial Catch Game
On Monday, the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with coaches and players allowed to wear the Crucial Catch sideline apparel.
Patriots Broadcast Highest Rated and Most Viewed 1:00 PM Game of the Season
The Patriots broadcast on CBS was the highest rated and most viewed 1:00 PM game of the season thus far.
Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report
The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football
Former New England Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour was selected for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame the night before Super Bowl LVI and joined the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at an induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio this past summer.
Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity
$50 million gift is largest in support of community health and health equity in 211-year history of MGH.
Patriots This Week: Colts Recap, New England Heads Into Bye Week
Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Indianapolis Colts and what the team needs to improve most during the bye week and some predictions for the second half of the season. Plus, Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10.
Patriots All Access: Bye-Week Edition, Colts Recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr.
On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".
Mac Jones surprises Jordan Boys & Girls Club with game tickets vs. Jets
atriots quarterback Mac Jones visited the Jordan Boys and Girls Club to reveal he will be representing them on his 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Jones also surprised the local organization with tickets to the home game against the Jets as Play 60 ambassadors for the game.
Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background
As the NFL's Salute to Service month kicks off, Patriots players Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol sit down to talk about their military family connections and what representing their armed forces community means to them.