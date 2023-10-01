Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Dolphins Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs Eagles Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Preseason Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 19, 2023.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 1 game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Cardinals Week 14
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Cardinals on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 9
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6, 2022.