Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys in Dallas

5 Keys from Patriots lopsided loss to Dallas

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 23 straight games with a sack

Bill Belichick 10/1: "We're a lot better team than we showed tonight"

Deatrich Wise 10/1: "Got to go back to the film and see what we did wrong"

Mac Jones 10/1: "Definitely disappointed in myself"

Bailey Zappe 10/1: "There's always things you can look back on and learn from"

Hunter Henry 10/1: "We didn't play good at all"

David Andrews 10/1: "Learn from it and move on"

Patriots vs. Cowboys Highlights | NFL Week 4

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

Can't-Miss Play: Hunter Henry makes insane one-handed catch while being tackled

Josh Uche brings the boom on Dak with third-down sack

Demario Douglas caps 42-yard catch and run with filthy spin move

Inactives Analysis: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore Officially Active for Patriots vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Cowboys

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, G Cole Strange to Out; Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Marquee Matchups in Sunday's Showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas

Analysis: Patriots List Five Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Cowboys 

Gamebook: Patriots at Cowboys Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Oct 01, 2023 at 07:39 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download Week 4 Gamebook [PDF]

