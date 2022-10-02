Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways from Patriots Overtime Loss to Packers in Week 4

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Packers

Patriots at Packers Highlights | NFL Week 4

Bill Belichick 10/2: "In the end, Rodgers was just too good"

Bailey Zappe 10/2: "I feel like we played well as a team"

Matthew Judon 10/2: "The only good comes with a W"

Photos: Patriots at Packers Week 4

David Andrews 10/2: "Proud of the way we competed"

Jack Jones 10/2: "We make plays and feed off that energy"

Damien Harris finds cutback lane for go-ahead 5-yard rushing TD

Bailey Zappe with a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker

Can't-Miss Play: Jack Jones nabs 40-yard pick-six vs. Rodgers for rookie's second takeaway of game

Jack Jones forces and recovers fumble after timely Peanut Punch on Doubs

Hoyer's play-action throw finds wide-open Agholor for 27 yards

Inactives Analysis: Kyle Dugger Returns to Patriots Lineup vs. Packers

Patriots Mailbag: How to round out the offense

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/26: "Just trying to do the right things to recover"

Jones, Pats defense look to build off takeaways

Mac Jones 9/26: "Just taking it day by day"

After Further Review: Mac Jones Attacking More Downfield in Second Season With Patriots

Gamebook: Patriots at Packers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Oct 02, 2022 at 07:54 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Gamebook_2022_wk4 [PDF]

