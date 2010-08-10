Getting coordinated; Tuesday AM notes

]()The defense did seem to rebound later in practice, particularly once things moved into the red zone. James Sanders came up with a nice pass defense on a slant intended for Colston in the end zone. Brandon Meriweatheralso made a diving deflection of a Brees pass thrown well behind tight end Jeremy Shockeycoming across the middle.

"I think it's good checkpoint for everyone to come here and compete. It's beneficial for everyone," Patricia said of the dual practice with the Saints. "I think it's great. Now we have to check the film, continue our evaluations and see what we need to correct."

The offense didn't appear to need as much altering. Tom Bradygenerally found open receivers and Randy Mossgenerally found open areas. The two hooked up often, including a deep ball that generated a huge ovation from the lively and large crowd on hand.

Brady went 4-for-5 during a 7-on-7 drill with the one incompletion drawing a flag on a ball intended for Aaron Hernandezdown the seam. He later hit all three of his attempts in the red zone but was forced to dump the ball off to his backs twice before finding Moss for a touchdown.

During the team periods, Brady stayed sharp. He found Brandon Tate on a nice crossing pattern that would have been a big gain, and later connected with Rob Gronkowski for a touchdown down in the red zone. The one blip came when he tried to hit Wes Welker on a quick slant but the Saints Tracy Porter arrived at the same time as the ball and wound up ripping it away from the receiver before racing for a would-be touchdown.

"I think what's really neat about this deal is you're not really sure what they're going to do, they're not really sure what we're going to do," quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien said. "So it gives us as coaches a chance to go back in, see what they did and come back out here and make some adjustments.

"I'm sure there were some things we can correct. It's kind of hard to see it ground level because there are a lot of things going on. But I think overall you saw some good execution in the passing game, you saw some good execution in the running game and now we just have to work to correct the things that weren't executed as well and we just have to improve."

Cooling period

The New England area has enjoyed an uncharacteristically hot summer and has dealt with especially humid conditions lately. At least that's how we New Englanders have felt about the weather for the better part of the last couple of months. To the Saints players, however, dealing with the mid-80s temperatures was a welcome change.

"It was great to get out of the heat," was how former Patriots cornerback Randall Gay referred to the conditions. Gay's reaction was typical of all the New Orleans personnel on the subject, most of whom mentioned the "benefits" of getting out of the oppressive Louisiana heat.

Who's hot: Marques Murrell –For the second day in a row the unheralded free agent acquisition was lined up at outside linebacker with Tully Banta-Cain. Known as a special teams player during his first three seasons, Murrell was considered a pass rush specialist at Appalachian State and perhaps Bill Belichick is giving him the opportunity to show he can get after the passer at the NFL level. With the Saints in town, Murrell received plenty of reps.

Who's not: Jerod Mayo –It wasn't a great day for the former Defensive Rookie of the Year. First, he had a hard time chasing the Saints running backs during a one-on-one passing drill, which is understandable given the level of difficulty the defensive players face with so much field to cover. But then he was bull rushed while in punt protection and almost caused Zoltan Mesko's kick to be blocked. Mayo was knocked back several yards on the play and looked as if he was surprised with the intensity level of the drill.

Play of the day (AM) –How many ways can we describe Tom Brady-to-Randy Mossconnections? Monday's was another big play and since it came at the Saints expense it's worth noting. Moss easily beat the New Orleans secondary deep between the hashes and used his body to shield defenders from Brady's underthrown pass. He wound up catching it around the 10 for the Patriots biggest offensive play of the morning.

Hit of the day – Fred Taylortook an inside handoff and tried to fight his way through the line between the left guard and tackle. The Saints linebackers had none of it, greeting the veteran with a big pop that seemed to signify the difference between the dual practice and a typical day of camp.

Quote of the day – "I've always been vocal. I like to communicate with the players. I really believe in getting my point across not in a whispering way. I'm not in a library out here. We're on the football field. I like to make sure the guys know exactly what to expect." – Bill O'Brien on his coaching style

