Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 17 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 20 - 11:57 PM

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Photos: 2022 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Photos: Meet the 2022 New England Patriots

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

Patriots Mailbag: Minicamp foreshadows a competitive Training Camp

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Giants awarded QB Tim Hasselbeck on waivers

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Tim Hasselbeck will get a shot to back up Eli Manning with the New York Giants.

May 09, 2005 at 02:01 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (May 9, 2005) -- Former Washington Redskins quarterback Tim Hasselbeck will get a shot to back up Eli Manning with the New York Giants.

The Giants were awarded the rights to Hasselbeck after he cleared waivers.

Veteran Jim Miller was expected to back up Manning this season, but his status is uncertain because of recent hip surgery.

Jesse Palmer, free agent Jared Lorenzen and Hasselbeck will compete for the No. 2 spot while Miller recuperates.

"We got very fortunate that this young quarterback became available just when we need one," Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi said in a statement. "We're fortunate especially since we had to wait out the waivers. We are pleased to have him."

Giants head coach Tom Coughlin likes Hasselbeck, who played at Boston College.

"He is a team guy all the way," Coughlin said. "He is a vibrant, enthusiastic young man, and he has taken advantage of his opportunities when he has been called upon."

Hasselbeck spent the last two seasons with Washington, starting five games in 2003. He did not see any action last year.

One of his starts in 2003 was against the Giants on Dec. 7. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 Washington victory.

Hasselbeck was re-signed by Washington after last season but was waived on May 4, shortly after the Redskins took quarterback Jason Campbell of Auburn in the first round of the NFL draft.

Hasselbeck asked to be released.

"This situation is better than that," he said. "I just want to come in and work hard and learn as much as I can before the minicamp, and well see what happens."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

The retired New England linebacker performed "Lean On Me" with the Players Choir to get the green light from all three judges on the show.

news

Patriots make a series of transactions

The Patriots announced that they have signed restricted free agent WR Jakobi Meyers, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and 2022 fourth-round draft pick RB Pierre Strong Jr.

news

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

The school year is almost over, but the Patriots had one last surprise for their 2022 Adopt-A-School on Wednesday.

news

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

According to a report the Patriots are adding wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Former Patriot advances in 'America's Got Talent' with NFL Players Choir

Patriots make a series of transactions

Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School

Report: Patriots add veteran wideout

Patriots Announce Training Camp Dates

Patriots set 2022 Training Camp joint practices

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Do Your Life: Justin Bethel

From football to music, Justin Bethel is a modern day Renaissance man.

Key takeaways from minicamp and OTAs

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key observations as Patriots wrapped up their offseason program with OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Plus, we discuss the key position battles we are looking forward to seeing later this summer when Training Camp kicks off.

Patriots Training Camp Welcomes Fans Of All Ages

Patriots Training Camp is a fun filled opportunity to watch practice and enjoy numerous fan activities.

Patriots Fan Celebrates Birthday with Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium

After his older sister shared his Patriots birthday wish on TikTok, Jaxxon was surprised with a visit to Gillette Stadium where he got to meet his favorite player, Devin McCourty. During his birthday celebration, Jaxxon also received a phone call from Robert Kraft wishing him a happy birthday.

Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX

Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising