Giants awarded QB Tim Hasselbeck on waivers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (May 9, 2005) -- Former Washington Redskins quarterback Tim Hasselbeck will get a shot to back up Eli Manning with the New York Giants.

The Giants were awarded the rights to Hasselbeck after he cleared waivers.

Veteran Jim Miller was expected to back up Manning this season, but his status is uncertain because of recent hip surgery.

Jesse Palmer, free agent Jared Lorenzen and Hasselbeck will compete for the No. 2 spot while Miller recuperates.

"We got very fortunate that this young quarterback became available just when we need one," Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi said in a statement. "We're fortunate especially since we had to wait out the waivers. We are pleased to have him."

Giants head coach Tom Coughlin likes Hasselbeck, who played at Boston College.

"He is a team guy all the way," Coughlin said. "He is a vibrant, enthusiastic young man, and he has taken advantage of his opportunities when he has been called upon."

Hasselbeck spent the last two seasons with Washington, starting five games in 2003. He did not see any action last year.

One of his starts in 2003 was against the Giants on Dec. 7. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-7 Washington victory.

Hasselbeck was re-signed by Washington after last season but was waived on May 4, shortly after the Redskins took quarterback Jason Campbell of Auburn in the first round of the NFL draft.

Hasselbeck asked to be released.