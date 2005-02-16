Giants hire Sheridan as linebackers coach

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Feb. 16, 2005) -- Bill Sheridan, an assistant coach at Michigan for the past three seasons, was hired by the New York Giants as their linebackers coach.

Sheridan replaces Bill Davis, who left after one season to become the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sheridan, who is entering his 25th year of coaching, spent the last three seasons at Michigan. He was hired as a linebackers coach and switched to the defensive line the last two years.

"Bill has a burning desire to coach in the NFL," Giants coach Tom Coughlin said. "That was very important to me as I evaluated prospective linebacker coaches. He was very sharp in his interview, and even though he coached the defensive line at Michigan, he talked mostly about the secondary and linebacker play."