Giants place Strahan, Petitgout, Morton on IR

Seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Strahan was placed on injured reserve by the Giants after aggravating a sprained right foot last weekend against the Saints. The 35-year-old Strahan could need surgery to repair the injury, the team said.

Dec 26, 2006 at 01:00 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Dec. 26, 2006) -- Seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Strahan was placed on injured reserve by the Giants after aggravating a sprained right foot last weekend against the Saints.

The 35-year-old Strahan could need surgery to repair the injury, the team said.

The Giants (7-8) can almost surely clinch a playoff berth with a victory against the Redskins (5-10) in the regular-season finale Dec. 30 at Washington. But Strahan won't be around.

Strahan, who shares the Giants' career sacks record of 132½ with Lawrence Taylor, hurt the foot Nov. 5 against Houston. He was playing for the first time since the injury in a 30-7 loss to New Orleans on Dec. 24. The 14-year veteran had five tackles (three solo) and knocked down a pass before reinjuring the foot late in the contest.

Strahan had 50 tackles (34 solo) and three sacks this season, his lowest sacks total since he had one as a rookie in 1993. His career sacks total leaves him tied with Taylor and Leslie O'Neal for seventh on the all-time NFL list.

The Giants also placed offensive tackle Luke Petitgout and returner Chad Morton on injured reserve. Morton suffered a knee injury Dec. 24. Petitgout broke a leg against Chicago on Nov. 12.

The Giants had kept Petitgout on the active roster hoping he might play again this season. However, he has not made enough progress.

New York signed free-agent receiver Darius Watts; tight end Darcy Johnson from their practice squad; and running back Robert Douglas from the Houston Texans' practice squad.

Watts was a second-round draft choice by the Denver Broncos in 2004. He caught 31 passes for 385 yards and a touchdown as rookie. The Marshall product had two receptions last season and Denver released him before the start of this season.

The Giants also made a move on their practice squad, releasing running back Cedric Humes and signing tight end Jason Randall.

