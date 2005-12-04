Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jul 06 - 04:00 PM | Tue Jul 11 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

PHOTOS: 2023 Patriots Official Player Headshots

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Fanatics Day of Giving

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

David Andrews helps crown best breakfast in Boston on 'Good Morning America'

Statement on the Passing of Ryan Mallett

Patriots Mailbag: Rounding out the roster before Training Camp

Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Keegan Bradley shares he 'marks moments in life' by Patriots Super Bowls after winning Travelers Championship

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Giants stop Cowboys, take first in NFC East

For once, the New York Giants offense didn't have to manufacture a last-minute comeback. Instead, their defense stopped one by Dallas.

Dec 04, 2005 at 02:50 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (Dec. 4, 2005) -- For once, the New York Giants offense didn't have to manufacture a last-minute comeback. Instead, their defense stopped one by Dallas.

The Giants built a 17-0 lead Sunday and then hung on to beat the Cowboys 17-10 to take sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

In four games this season, New York (8-4) has rallied from deficits late in the fourth quarter behind the timely passing of Eli Manning. With the second-year quarterback struggling Sunday, the Giants relied on a defense that produced four sacks, two interceptions and two fumbles and pressured Drew Bledsoe into a 15 for 39 performance.

Antonio Pierce returned one of the fumbles for a 12-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to give New York a 17-0 lead. Defensive tackle Kendrick Clancy forced the fumble when he got into the backfield a split second after Bledsoe received the snap and attempted to hand off to Julius Jones.

The ball bounced out of the pile right into Pierce's hands and the middle linebacker ran into the end zone untouched.

"I didn't know he was in the end zone," Clancy said. "I didn't know the ball was fumbled or if he was just running. I saw it when I looked at the replay up on the screen."

Bledsoe had a different take on Clancy's play.

"It seemed like he was offside," he said. "He jumped the snap count pretty good. He almost took the handoff from me."

The play loomed huge when Dallas (7-5) closed within a touchdown in the third quarter on a 34-yard field goal by Billy Cundiff and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Bledsoe to Terry Glenn.

But unlike in earlier losses to Dallas, Minnesota and Seattle, New York's defense held fast in the final minutes. Safety Gibril Wilson tipped Bledsoe's pass intended for Keyshawn Johnson and Brent Alexander intercepted with 1:47 left. Dallas got the ball back once more but couldn't move past the Giants' 44 at the final whistle.

"We felt like if they went down and scored on our defense, we lost the game," said linebacker Carlos Emmons. "I don't care what else happened."

The Giants survived another missed field goal by Jay Feely, who a week earlier blew three potential game-winning kicks in a 24-21 overtime loss at Seattle.

On Sunday, Feely clanged a 33-yard attempt off the upright with 5:18 left that would have given the Giants a 20-10 lead and some breathing room.

New York also won despite a shaky performance from Manning, who was 12 for 31 for 152 yards and was intercepted twice by Dallas cornerback Aaron Glenn, filling in for the injured Anthony Henry. Tiki Barber gained 115 yards on 30 carries for the Giants.

The Cowboys face an uphill battle in the division race with games left against Kansas City at home, at Washington and Carolina before closing at home against St. Louis. They can take solace in the fact three of New York's final four games are on the road, and two are against division rivals Philadelphia and Washington.

"There's a month of football to go," said Dallas coach Bill Parcells. "To be judgmental now with just the one-game separation would be premature. If you look at this like it's a disaster, then that's what it will turn out to be. If we look at it like we can bounce back, then that's probably what will happen."

Notes: Feely received a huge cheer from the crowd when he kicked the extra point after Brandon Jacobs ' 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter ... Michael Strahan had two sacks to give him 127 1/2 for his career, moving him one sack past Derrick Thomas and into 10th place on the NFL's all-time list ... Pierce's touchdown was his second as a pro. With Washington last December, he returned an interception off Ken Dorsey 78 yards for a score against San Francisco ... Manning's streak of consecutive games throwing a touchdown pass ended at 12. It had been the NFL's longest active streak ... The teams split the season series for the first time since 2001. The Giants swept in 2002 and 2004 and the Cowboys swept in 2003.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

The Patriots signed veterans Ja'Whaun Bentley and DeVante Parker to contract extensions last week. Are these moves related to recent free-agency rumors?

news

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

With the Patriots heading into the summer break after the offseason program, here's our latest attempt at an initial 53-man roster projection.

news

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans when they open training camp on Wednesday, July 26 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

news

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

The Patriots remain busy ahead of camp, agreeing with Ja'Whaun Bentley on a two-year contract extension.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Are Recent Contract Extensions Related to Pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins, Other Free-Agent Targets?

Lazar's Roster Projection 2.0: A Post-Minicamp and OTAs Reset of the Patriots Roster

Patriots announce dates for start of Training Camp

Report: Ja'Whaun Bentley latest to receive extension

Scarnecchia honored for his excellence in Canton

Report: Patriots Sign WR DeVante Parker to Three-Year Contract Extension

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Fanatics Day of Giving

Watch Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin host the Fanatics Merch Madness event on June 27 in the Socios.com Field House at Gillette Stadium.

Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passes away at age 35

Ryan Mallett, a former quarterback for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Baltimore Ravens, passes away at the age of 35.

Patriots Rookies Visit FCAS

Go behind the scenes at Gillette Stadium, where class is in session, with the 2023 Patriots rookies and owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising