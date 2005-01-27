Gillette: No plans to change Patriots stadium name

BOSTON (AP) _ The Gillette Co. may be moving its headquarters out of Boston after 104 years, but the company plans to keep its name on the home of the New England Patriots.

Gillette was acquired by Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble in a $57 billion deal announced Friday.

The deal raised questions about whether the Patriots' home in Foxboro would still be called Gillette Stadium, but company spokesman Eric Krause said nothing will change.

It's staying,'' Krause said. There's no plans to change the name.''

Gillette was founded in Boston in 1901.