Gillette: No plans to change Patriots stadium name

Jan 27, 2005 at 04:00 PM

BOSTON (AP) _ The Gillette Co. may be moving its headquarters out of Boston after 104 years, but the company plans to keep its name on the home of the New England Patriots.

Gillette was acquired by Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble in a $57 billion deal announced Friday.

The deal raised questions about whether the Patriots' home in Foxboro would still be called Gillette Stadium, but company spokesman Eric Krause said nothing will change.

It's staying,'' Krause said.There's no plans to change the name.''

Gillette was founded in Boston in 1901.

The company acquired the naming rights to the Patriots' home stadium in August 2002. The Patriots have won two of the last three Super Bowls and will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl next Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

Patriots vs Colts: Detalles por observar

Cosas a tener en cuenta para este partido.
Preguntas y Respuestas después del bye

Respondemos a las preguntas de los fans.
The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

The veteran linebacker is using his years of film study and experience in the Patriots defense to let the game come to him.
