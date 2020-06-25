Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 25, 2020) – For the past three months, Gillette Stadium has been hosting a series of blood drives to support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women's Hospital.

To date, there have been 32 blood drives hosted inside the Cross Insurance Pavilion and Business Center at Gillette Stadium. Due to the increased demand for blood donations, Cross Insurance has teamed up with the Patriots Foundation, Revolution Charitable Foundation, and Kraft Family Blood Donor Center to help Gillette Stadium continue to host blood drives every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the end of July. The Kraft Family Blood Donor Center will facilitate their 46th collection drive on July 31.

"We're thankful for all of those that have contributed and for all of those who plan to donate blood in the future," said Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation.. The need for blood donations is greater than ever so it's important that we continue to support our healthcare system. We hope that eligible donors will continue to schedule appointments and make a potentially life-saving donation."

Donating blood has been deemed an essential service by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is still safe to donate blood during this pandemic and eligible and healthy donors are strongly encouraged to make a donation. The CDC is supporting this effort by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe.

Interested donors must schedule an appointment in advance. There are no walk-ins allowed. Interested donors are encouraged to read all of the health and safety guidelines provided by the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center before making a potential life-saving donation.