Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Fri Jun 26 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM
Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Breaking down the front seven, Stidham's upside and more

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 04:20 PM

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

BloodDrive_TW

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (June 25, 2020) For the past three months, Gillette Stadium has been hosting a series of blood drives to support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women's Hospital.

To date, there have been 32 blood drives hosted inside the Cross Insurance Pavilion and Business Center at Gillette Stadium. Due to the increased demand for blood donations, Cross Insurance has teamed up with the Patriots Foundation, Revolution Charitable Foundation, and Kraft Family Blood Donor Center to help Gillette Stadium continue to host blood drives every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until the end of July. The Kraft Family Blood Donor Center will facilitate their 46th collection drive on July 31.

"We're thankful for all of those that have contributed and for all of those who plan to donate blood in the future," said Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation.. The need for blood donations is greater than ever so it's important that we continue to support our healthcare system. We hope that eligible donors will continue to schedule appointments and make a potentially life-saving donation."

Donating blood has been deemed an essential service by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is still safe to donate blood during this pandemic and eligible and healthy donors are strongly encouraged to make a donation. The CDC is supporting this effort by providing recommendations that will keep donors and staff safe.

Interested donors must schedule an appointment in advance. There are no walk-ins allowed. Interested donors are encouraged to read all of the health and safety guidelines provided by the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center before making a potential life-saving donation.

To learn more about this initiative or to schedule an appointment, click here.

Related Content

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20
news

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots truck to drop off the meals. Veterans must schedule a pick up time in advance.
Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz
news

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Students will be challenged to spend 1,500 minutes reading during the summer. Participants will be entered to win virtual meet and greets with Patriots players.
Gillette Stadium Will Continue To Host Blood Drives Through The End Of June
news

Gillette Stadium Will Continue To Host Blood Drives Through The End Of June

All donations will support the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center
Gillette Stadium To Host Soup-R Bowl On Friday, May 8
news

Gillette Stadium To Host Soup-R Bowl On Friday, May 8

1,000 Veterans and Local Families Will Receive Food Packages 
Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire and Maine on May 4 and May 6
news

Food4Vets Program to Provide Meals to Veterans in New Hampshire and Maine on May 4 and May 6

Veterans must schedule pick up times at Anheuser-Busch Brewery in Merrimack, N.H., and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. Patriots truck to drop off meals at each location.
Patriots and Revolution launch special edition of Read Between the Lines program
news

Patriots and Revolution launch special edition of Read Between the Lines program

Current and former Patriots and Revolution players and Patriots cheerleaders share reading videos.
Gillette Stadium to Host Series of Blood Drives
news

Gillette Stadium to Host Series of Blood Drives

Gillette Stadium has teamed with the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Women's Hospital to host a series of blood drives. Nine donation drives have been scheduled for April and early May.
The Patriots Foundation announces 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program
news

The Patriots Foundation announces 2020 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards program

Program will provide $275,000 in grants to local nonprofits. New England-based nonprofits are encouraged to nominate an outstanding volunteer by April 1.
Huddle for 100 Initiative Totals Nearly 400 Million Volunteer Minutes during the NFL's 100th Season
news

Huddle for 100 Initiative Totals Nearly 400 Million Volunteer Minutes during the NFL's 100th Season

More than 1 Million Volunteers Donated 100 Minutes of Their Time Across the County.
Patriots Foundation visits families in Transition-New Horizons for New Hampshire, makes $2,500 donation
news

Patriots Foundation visits families in Transition-New Horizons for New Hampshire, makes $2,500 donation

The Patriots Foundation visited Families in Transition-New Horizons for New Hampshire and presented them with a $2,500 donation, made possible by the Patriots decal stickers program in New Hampshire.
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 28: New England Patriot David Andrews visits with Cam and family at Boston Children's Hospital January 28, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for Boston Children's Hospital)
news

David Andrews surprises 7-year-old at 100th hospital visit 

David Andrews surprises 7-year-old Cam Robinson during his 100th blood treatment at Boston Children's Hosptial.

Latest News

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Tom Brady, Ty Law among Willie McGinest's top NFL teammates

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

Transcript: James White Video Conference 6/11

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

Advertising