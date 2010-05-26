Gillette Stadium upgrades to HD Video Boards

You will have to see it to believe it. And, measuring 41.5-feet high and 164-feet wide, you won't have any trouble seeing it. Those are the dimensions of one of the two massive video boards that will be installed at Gillette Stadium this summer. To fill those dimensions using a standard 37" HDTV, you would need 1,700 televisions.

The Kraft Group announced that they have started the process of installing the two new high-definition Daktronics LED video scoreboards at Gillette Stadium. The removal of the old video boards has already begun and the installation of the new boards is scheduled to be completed by mid-August. The new scoreboards will feature brilliant, high-definition video displays that will bring New England Patriots and New England Revolution fans even closer to the action with live HD video, the ability to display more instant replays and an array of graphics, including live statistical updates and out-of-town scores. The size of the boards and clarity of the images will allow for a much different presentation of the game and will greatly enhance the overall fan experience.

"With the size of these boards, along with the vivid color, image clarity and their graphic capabilities, these high-definition video boards come alive," said The Kraft Group President Jonathan Kraft. "The resolution is incredible. This type of video board simply didn't exist eight years ago when the stadium was built. It is amazing to see how far the video technology has come in the past decade and it's exciting to anticipate what in-game technological advancements will be made during the next decade."

The Kraft Group chose to update the video boards at Gillette Stadium with a new integrated light emitting diode (LED) video and scoring system, designed and manufactured by Daktronics Inc. of Brookings, S.D. (NASDAQ-DAKT). The new system will feature more than 5 million individual LED pixels on the two displays and will offer superior brightness in direct sunlight, with the capability of showing up to 4.4 trillion shades of color. The image clarity will also greatly enhance the wide-angle visibility of each video display.

The south end zone will feature the largest of the two video displays. Within the 41.5-foot by 164-foot scoreboard will be a "true" high-definition video screen. The state-of-the-art system will feature the latest Daktronics LED video technology to present live and recorded video images, real-time stats, colorful animation and vivid graphics. Two existing tri-panel advertising displays will also be replaced with digital technology for the ultimate in message flexibility. The video configuration behind the south end zone will be a seamless arrangement of three large displays, with the ability to be controlled as multiple zones (windows). The overall south end zone display system will feature approximately 6,800 square feet of digital real estate.

The overall dimension of the north end zone scoreboard will be approximately 45-feet high by 100-feet wide, with the digital LED technology totaling nearly 4,500 square feet. Together, the new end zone displays will provide more than five times the screen size compared to the two old 27-by-48-foot screens, and will feature much greater resolution.

"We have had a great relationship with The Kraft Group and Gillette Stadium over the past eight years," said Daktronics Regional Manager Ross Yanco. "We look forward to continuing this partnership with the organization, and providing football and soccer fans with an even more exciting experience at this great venue."

Gillette Stadium also features digital LED ribbon board displays. When they were first installed by Daktronics in 2002, they were the longest digital LED boards in an outdoor venue. The scoring, timing, video, and messaging components for all of the digital LED boards will be integrated through Daktronics proven control system. Daktronics LED technology offers a long lifetime with minimal maintenance and low power consumption, providing value and excitement for years to come.